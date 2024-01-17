Raveena Tandon offers prayers at Somnath Jyotirling Temple with daughter Rasha Thadani ahead of Karmma Calling release

Raveena Tandon offered prayers at the Somnath Jyotirling Temple, along with her daughter Rasha Thadani. The actor, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming series Karmma Calling, took to her Instagram account to share a reel that contained pictures and videos from the recent trip. (Also read: Not Karmma Calling, Raveena Tandon's Hotstar debut could have been Aarya. Actor reveals why she said no to it) Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani visited Somnath Jyotirling Temple.

Raveena visits Somnath Jyotirling Temple

On Wednesday, Raveena took to her Instagram to share a carousel of pictures and videos, as she offered prayers at the Somnath Jyotirling Temple along with her daughter Rasha Thadani. In the reel, she shared pictures and videos of the temple, the devotees praying in front, as well as some pictures inside the temple. She was seen offering her prayers with Rashi by her side, getting shiva tilak on her forehead, listening to the chants from the pandit and performing puja.

For the visit, Raveena opted for a beautiful yellow and brown silk sari, while Rashi wore a bright pink salwar kameez. In the caption, Raveena wrote: “Somnath! ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् | उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात् || Har Har Mahadev !”

Fan reactions

Several fans commented on the post. One wrote, “Its so nice to see you have inculcated such good values and culture in Rasha.” Another said, “Rasha looks beautiful and resembles just like you.” A comment also read, “Har Har mahadev!”

About Karmma Calling

Raveena was in conversation with Hindustan Times ahead of the release of her web series, where she said, “I said yes to this show 10 years ago. But somehow, somewhere, when the universe aligns your stars, then only a thing that's meant to happen actually happens.” She had also said that she couldn't do director Ruchi Narain's last show, Hundred, also for Disney+ Hotstar, which was eventually headlined by Lara Dutta.

Karmma Calling is based on the popular American series, Revenge. It also stars Varun Sood, Vikramjeet Virk, Waluscha De Sousa, Gaurav Sharma, Viraf Patel, Amy Aela and others. It will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar January 26 onwards.

