Raveena Tandon shares pics as she and her daughter Rasha Thandani visit temples, twin in green outfits. See post

Actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani visited the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple and Shri Ghrushneshwar Mandir. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Raveena shared a bunch of photos of the mother-daughter duo. (Also Read | Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha on how trolling affects her) Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha visited temples.

Raveena shares pics with Rasha from their temple visit

Raveena shared a ‘carfie’ after visiting the temple. She smiled as she wore holy vermillion on her forehead. In the next photo, the mother-daughter posed in front of the temple. Both of them twinned in traditional green outfits in the third picture.

Rasha clicked a selfie with her mother in the next photo. Raveena shared more pictures with Rasha. They were also joined by their friend in another photo. Raveena captioned the post, "Om Namoh Shivaye! (heart suit and Om emojis) #grushneshwarjyortingling #trimbakeshwarjyotirlinga."

Raveena, Rasha often spend time together

The mother-daughter's temple visits come days after they enjoyed Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour. Recently, Raveena treated her fans to a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Just mom daughter things #mygirls #bffs #taylorswift @taylorswift The Eras Tour #singapore by @rashathadani."

Previous to that, Raveena and Rasha Thandani took a safari trip. She posted photos on Instagram and wrote, "A trip with the girls... my babies, some tigers and a full moon. Can't get better than this ...."

Raveena's recent film

Raveena has come up with a courtroom drama Patna Shuklla, which is produced by Arbaaz Khan. The film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29, features Raveena as lawyer Tanvi Shuklla.

It follows Tanvi's journey as she fights for a student trapped in a roll number scam. It sheds light on the crimes affecting many Indian students annually. Patna Shuklla has garnered mixed reviews from the audience. Patna Shuklla is directed by Vivek Budakoti and also features Manav Vij. Late actor Satish Kaushik essays the role of a judge in this courtroom drama.

