Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha on how trolling affects her: 'I believe in processing it, feeling bad for a bit...'

On paparazzi culture

When asked how she was grappling with this new-found fame as a star kid about to make her Bollywood debut, Rasha said, “While growing up, mom (Raveena Tandon) tried to keep us away from the spotlight, and I was grateful that we were not exposed to pap culture (paparazzi culture) at the time. I was 17 when I was papped alone — it took me time to warm up but now I am pretty chill. With the increased amount of social media platforms, it is hard to keep away from it. Obviously, social media isn’t our work — while it can be fun, it can also be nasty.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

‘I feel lucky I haven’t been trolled all that much’

Rasha was asked if trolling affected her, when she said, "I am a little stronger that way — I feel lucky I haven’t been trolled all that much (yet). I follow this saying: If your day is 100 percent, and something affects 3 percent of it, don’t let the other 97 percent get affected as well. If something (like trolling) happens, I believe in processing it, feeling bad for a bit, then forgetting about it, and moving on. I meditate constantly as it is good for my mental health. When you sit with yourself, respect your own feelings and thoughts, it makes you a stronger person."

Rasha, who turned 19 on March 16, will make her acting debut with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming production. Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, will also make his Bollywood debut with the untitled film.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place