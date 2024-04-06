 Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha on how trolling affects her: 'I believe in processing it, feeling bad for a bit...' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha on how trolling affects her: 'I believe in processing it, feeling bad for a bit...'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 06, 2024 03:53 PM IST

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, 19, is all set to make her acting debut in an Abhishek Kapoor film, co-starring Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan.

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's debut film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, will be out soon. Rasha, who is the daughter of actor Raveena Tandon and distributor-producer Anil Thadani, spoke about her take on social media as well as being photographed by paparazzi in an interview with Cosmopolitan India. Also read: Raveena Tandon shares a glimpse of her and Rasha Thadani having a ball at Taylor Swift concert. See post

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani will making her Bollywood debut soon.
On paparazzi culture

When asked how she was grappling with this new-found fame as a star kid about to make her Bollywood debut, Rasha said, “While growing up, mom (Raveena Tandon) tried to keep us away from the spotlight, and I was grateful that we were not exposed to pap culture (paparazzi culture) at the time. I was 17 when I was papped alone — it took me time to warm up but now I am pretty chill. With the increased amount of social media platforms, it is hard to keep away from it. Obviously, social media isn’t our work — while it can be fun, it can also be nasty.”

‘I feel lucky I haven’t been trolled all that much’

Rasha was asked if trolling affected her, when she said, "I am a little stronger that way — I feel lucky I haven’t been trolled all that much (yet). I follow this saying: If your day is 100 percent, and something affects 3 percent of it, don’t let the other 97 percent get affected as well. If something (like trolling) happens, I believe in processing it, feeling bad for a bit, then forgetting about it, and moving on. I meditate constantly as it is good for my mental health. When you sit with yourself, respect your own feelings and thoughts, it makes you a stronger person."

Rasha, who turned 19 on March 16, will make her acting debut with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming production. Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, will also make his Bollywood debut with the untitled film.

Saturday, April 06, 2024
