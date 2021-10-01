Raveena Tandon shares throwback pics from her fangirl moments with Al Pacino, Clint Eastwood, Amitabh Bachchan

Raveena Tandon remembered some of her “fangirl moments" on Thursday night and shared throwback pictures with Hollywood stars Al Pacino and Clint Eastwood. She also posted pictures with Dalai Lama, Jackie Chan and Amitabh Bachchan, claiming that these are the only people whom she ever asked for a picture.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “My #fangirlmoments the only people in the world, I’ve ever asked for a picture with #alpacino #clinteastwood #dalailama #jackiechan #shriamitabhbachchanji (with amit ji, every time I meet him ) @amitabhbachchan.” Raveena has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Aks.

Last month, Pooja Batra shared pictures with Al Pacino after she attended a special screening of his film And Justice For All in the US.

Raveena made her Bollywood debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 and went on to star in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Satta.

Most recently seen in Onir's 2017 film Shab, she also made a guest appearance in Sonakshi Sinha's 2019 film Khandaani Shafakhana. She appeared as herself in the remake of her hit song, Sheher Ki Ladki and Suneil Shetty from the original also joined her on the new song.

Raveena is now gearing up for the release of her digital debut Aranyak. Last month, a teaser for the Netflix web series was released and it showed Raveena as a cop facing the supernatural in a dense forest along with Ashutosh Rana. Aranyak also stars Parambrata Chatterjee. As per Netflix, the show revolves around a police officer (Raveena) who digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest while investigating the disappearance of a teenage tourist.

Raveena will also be seen in KGF Chapter 2 which marks her Kannada debut. She will also feature in a web series titled Legacy, directed by Vijay Gutte. The show also stars Akshaye Khanna.