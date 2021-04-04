IND USA
Raveena Tandon has shared some precious memories on Instagram.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon shares vintage pics with Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt; misses busses and antakshari

Actor Raveena Tandon pulled out some gems from the archives on Saturday. She shared photos with her co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and others, when they worked together in the 90s.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 02:43 PM IST

Actor Raveena Tandon has shared a treat for Bollywood lovers on Instagram. She dug deep into her archives and pulled out some vintage pictures from the 90s, when she was among the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry.

Raveena shared a photo of a film crew having a good time on a bus. There is the late Saroj Khan, chatting and laughing with Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol. Another photo shows Raveena and Saif Ali Khan grinning wide for a photo. A third shows Raveena with legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The final picture showed her with Sanjay, Sunny and the late Divya Bharti.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Some throwback pics from the early 90s, Saif and I clowning around during imtihaan shoot , #kshatriya shoot with Saroj ji, Sanju ,sunny and Divya, with meeting the legendary #nusratfatehalikhan saab, used to travel in the bus to locations in Europe , all of us together would play Antakshari in the bus, the whole unit , from spot to camera crew, artistes all, in one big bus , one happy family, doesnt happen anymore .. now everyone has their own vanity vans."

The post received 80,000 likes, even one from Ranveer Singh, who has long been a fan of her. A fan wrote, "Old is gold." Another wrote, "How amazing are these photos and tell the tales of a sweeter time for sure."

Raveena worked in many films during the 90s, such as Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Ziddi, Dulhe Raja and more. She will next be seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2. She will also be seen in the Netflix series Aranyak, in which she plays a police officer. The show is a murder mystery that also stars Ashutosh Rana.

