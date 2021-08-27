Raveena Tandon throws it back to the time she was 18 and bought her first 'swanky' sports car

Raveena Tandon took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture from when she bought her first car. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a vintage picture in which she and her friends were posing beside a red sports car.

A young Raveena, dressed in a white top along with a pair of black pants, smiled for the camera. She revealed she was 18 years old when she bought the car. "When I bought my first swanky sports convertible at 18. Gifted it to myself. At second hand," she wrote, sharing the picture.

Raveena Tandon shares a picture of her first sports car.

Raveena began her Bollywood career with Patthar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan in 1991. Through her three-decade journey, she has starred in numerous hit films. These include Dilwale, Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja and Anari No 1, among others.

Earlier this year, speaking with Hindustan Times, Raveena said she did not intend on becoming an actor. "I am in this industry by default, I never wanted to be an actress. I was a little plump, reserved kid who bit her nails, was always conscious of people looking at her. Even in the class, I was that, so I sat on the back bench. Fortunately for me, even in school I got lead roles, annual functions, the play we performed. It always worked for me strangely, I used to do it though I would be nervous," she had said.

Raveena is married to Anil Thadani. She recently had the internet's attention when she shared a video, scuba diving with him. The video featured pictures of them posing before and after their diving session along with a video of them exploring the deep waters together. She shared the video with the caption, "Skydiving, safari'ing, or deep-sea diving! Give me the outdoors any day or night!"

The actor is set to return to the big screen with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Sanjay Dutt.

