Ravi Kishan reacts to Sanchita Ugale's death: ‘Suicide sabse bada paap hai, isilye meditation zaroori hai’

Actor and MP Ravi Kishan recently spoke to the press about the death of 22-year-old actor Sanchita Ugale by alleged suicide. While speaking about how young people in the country are turning to suicide, he remarked that the solution lies in meditation and spirituality. Giving Sanchita’s example, he also spoke about how he believed taking one’s life is a ‘great sin’.

Ravi Kishan on Sanchita Ugale’s death

Ravi Kishan spoke about Sanchita Ugale's death by alleged suicide.

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Ravi spoke to PTI and remarked that young people in this country are turning to suicide. Without taking Sanchita’s name, he spoke of how the 22-year-old actor recently died by alleged suicide and that it was ‘sad’. He then added, “Isiliye meditation zaroori hai, adhyatma zaroori hai, puja paath zaroori hai, thoda shaktiyan milti hai. Sukh dukh to aate rehte hai, vo aate rahenge. Aisa koi vyakti nahi hai jo dukhi nahi hai, chintan nahi hai jisko. Lekin zinda bhi rehna hai. (This is why meditation is important, spirituality is important, and praying is important; you gain strength from it. You will continue to experience both happiness and sadness in life. There’s nobody who hasn’t experienced sadness or worry. But, you must also stay alive).”

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining why he said that, the actor-politician added, “Suicide to sabse bada paap hai, vo aatma ko kabhi moksh hi nahi milta. Jo bhi aatmahatya karta hai, uski aatma yahi bhatakti hai. Kyunki usne apne nirdharit samay par praan nahi tyaga. Pehle le liya. To vo vahin aatmayen banke, pret pishach banke, yahi ghoomte hai. (It is a great sin to die by suicide; souls like that never find salvation. The souls of people who die by suicide roam here. It’s because they took their life before it was destined. Souls like that turn into spirits or supernatural entities and roam here).” Sanchita Ugale’s death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining why he said that, the actor-politician added, “Suicide to sabse bada paap hai, vo aatma ko kabhi moksh hi nahi milta. Jo bhi aatmahatya karta hai, uski aatma yahi bhatakti hai. Kyunki usne apne nirdharit samay par praan nahi tyaga. Pehle le liya. To vo vahin aatmayen banke, pret pishach banke, yahi ghoomte hai. (It is a great sin to die by suicide; souls like that never find salvation. The souls of people who die by suicide roam here. It’s because they took their life before it was destined. Souls like that turn into spirits or supernatural entities and roam here).” Sanchita Ugale’s death {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Sanchita, known for her roles on TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday at the age of 22. Police said that she was found dead at her home in Nallasopara, Mumbai. The incident is said to have taken place around 7 PM.

“A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered,” said a police official. Sanchita also featured in films, including the younger version of Tara Rani in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. She also starred in Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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