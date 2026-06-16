Sanchita Ugale was harassed by Saajan Ghar co-star Ujjwal Sharma, claims fellow actor

After news broke about Sanchita’s death, Ujjwal reportedly denied there was any truth to the rumours that he was dating her. “In fact, she was dating somebody else and was apparently living with that person. I haven't spoken to her in a long time; around two to two-and-a-half months. I am currently in my hometown and have not been in proper contact with her,” he claimed, adding, “She was going through a difficult phase because of her ex-boyfriend, and she was seeking help as well.” He also claimed that the TV show ’s production house was helping her.

Actor Sanchita Ugale’s death on Sunday evening has left the television industry in shock. She is alleged to have died by suicide at her Mumbai apartment, and the police are still investigating the case. After her Saajan Ghar co-star, Ujjwal Sharma, told TellyChakkar that she died due to a break-up with an ex-boyfriend, actor Indraxi Kanjilal, who's reportedly close to Sanchita, alleged to the same publication that Ujjwal was mentally harassing Sanchita.

What does Indraxi Kanjlal allege against Ujjwal Sharma? Indraxi told the publication she’s upset by Ujjwal’s remarks and alleged that he had mentally harassed Sanchita. She also slammed him for commenting on the late actor’s love life, stating that she was ‘appalled’ by his statement. Indraxi also dismissed his claims that Sanchita was depressed or affected by her love life. Levelling allegations against Ujjwal, she said that Sanchita quit the show as her health deteriorated due to the harassment.

“After Saajan Ghar went on air, I received a call from casting directors who were looking for a new female lead and wanted me to audition. I was surprised because Sanchita was already playing the lead role. That's when I called her, and she narrated the entire ordeal. She told me that she was being harassed by her co-actor, Ujjwal Sharma, and it had begun affecting her health. She didn't want to leave the show, but the trauma left her with no choice,” claimed Indraxi.

She also claimed that Ujjwal had borrowed money from Sanchita and lashed out when Sanchita asked for it back. “Ujjwal had apparently borrowed money from Sanchita and later behaved rudely with her. When she asked him to return the money, he lashed out, humiliated her, and even threatened to hit her. I have screenshots of their chats where he used inappropriate language and insulted her,” said Indraxi, providing screenshots of their alleged conversations to the publication.

Further, the actor claims that Sanchita complained to senior authorities about the harassment, but ‘realised that nothing was going to change’.