Sanchita Ugale’s cousin claims late actor was under immense stress: ‘Casting people were harassing her’

Actor Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her Mumbai residence on Sunday in an alleged case of suicide, leaving her fans and colleagues devastated. Now, her cousin brother, Akash Satish Ugale, has made shocking allegations, claiming that the actor had been under immense stress and was reportedly facing mental harassment from certain individuals linked to the casting circuit. Sanchita Ugale was known for her roles in popular television shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya,

Sanchita Ugale's brother claims she was mentally harassed On Monday, Akash Satish Ugale interacted with the media and drew comparisons between his sister Sanchita’s death and the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, suggesting that both cases raised similar concerns about the pressures faced by those working in the entertainment industry. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Investigations ruled that he died by suicide.

Akash also claimed that Sanchita had a secret Instagram account, saying she had posted a reel that had a context regarding the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

He said, “Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Why? Because Bollywood, this industry, put a lot of pressure on him, and because of that pressure, he committed suicide. In the same way, yesterday my sister also committed suicide for the same reason, that’s what I’m saying. Yeh industry bahot dara deti hai dhamki deti hai. Jaisi ki Sushant Singh Rajput ko kiya. Usko kha liya andar se khokla kar diya. Isme bade bade logon ka haath rehta hai. Ultimately, power game chalta hai. Humaare jaisi middle class families jo ladki yaa ladke upar jaate hain unko daba diya jaata hai.”

It translates to, “This industry can be very intimidating. It threatens people, just like it did with Sushant Singh Rajput. It consumed him and hollowed him out from within. Powerful people are often involved in all of this. Ultimately, it’s a power game. People from middle-class families like ours, whether boys or girls, who try to rise and make a name for themselves, are often suppressed.”

Akash added, “Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, 2020. My sister also committed suicide on the same day. The Instagram ID I just showed you uploaded this reel yesterday, and it has a video of Sushant Singh Rajput. And my sister's profile picture has been used. It is up to the police to investigate it. I spoke to some of her friends. I found out that some casting people were harassing her. She was being mentally harassed. That's why my sister was upset..." Akash requested a thorough investigation into the case.