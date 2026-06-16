Sorab Bedi reacts to trolling over his comments on Sanchita Ugale after her death: ‘Itna bedil nahi hoon…’

Actor Sorab Bedi has broken his silence after facing a wave of trolling over remarks he made following the death of his Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi co-star Sanchita Ugale. Addressing the backlash, the actor has now clarified his statement and urged people not to misinterpret his words. Sorab Bedi and Sanchita Ugale worked together in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Sorab Bedi reacts to trolling Sanchita was found dead at her Mumbai residence on Sunday in an alleged case of suicide. On Monday, Sorab spoke to the paparazzi about her death, revealing he had spoken to Sanchita just two days before her death. Sorab also opened up about Sanchita’s state of mind in her final days. He told the paparazzi that she had been troubled and worried, saying “pareshan thi wo bechari (She was under stress)”.

Following this, Sorab found himself at the receiving end of online criticism for his comments. Later, the actor took to Instagram Stories to react to the trolling and defend himself.

He shared a video with a caption that read, “Bhai soch samajh ke bola karo please (please think and speak).”

In the clip, Sorab explained what happened during the interaction with paparazzi. According to Sorab, several photographers were trying to talk to him at the same time, and not every question was clearly audible amid the crowd.

“Bhai mere pas na woh bahut sari paps baat karni aayi thi toh uske baad na aapko har kisi ke questions nahi sunte hain (There were so many paparazzi trying to talk to me, and in that situation, you can't pay attention to everyone's questions)," he said.

He claimed one paparazzo asked him, “Woh aapko call kyun kar rahi thi?". Explaining his response, Sorab said, “Maine bola tha woh Sanchita mujhe bahut din se call kar rahi hai, main Siliguri mein tha tab bhi hamari baat hui thi (I had said that Sanchita had been calling me for quite some time. We had even spoken when I was in Siliguri)."

Responding to the trolling, Sorab said, “Itna bedil main bhi nahi hoon… Har cheez ko galat mat liya karo yaar. Itna bewakoof main bhi nahi hoon aur itna bedil mai bhi nahi hoon… Tumhe pata hai ke woh meri kitni achi dost thi ya nahi thi (Don't take everything the wrong way, yaar. I'm not that foolish, and I'm not that heartless either. Do you even know how close a friend she was to me or not?).”