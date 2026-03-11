Sorab Bedi hits back at linkup rumours with Malaika Arora: Stop writing cheap comments
Sorab Bedi denies dating rumours about Malaika Arora. The actor hits back at people making cheap comments about Malaika
Ever since pictures of actor Malaika Arora spending time with Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi surfaced on social media, rumours have been rife about the nature of their bond, with many speculating that the two might be dating. Speaking to us, Sorab addressed the buzz and clarified their relationship status.
"We're just friends. People need to think before making comments," Sorab said, denying the dating claims. "We've known each other for the past 4 years. I first met her in 2022, through (actor) Vahbiz Dorabjee and (actor) Delnaaz Irani back during my modelling days."
Sorab added that it's disheartening to see how easily people write things about someone, especially a woman. "People have just hyped what they think is the truth. We've partied many times before, and I've posted pictures and videos with Malaika in the past too. The only difference is that I wasn't known back then, and today people know me."
Sorab emphasized that people should think before speaking about someone in a demeaning manner. "Ever since the stories and pictures started circulating, I've read such cheap comments about us, about her. It hurts to read all this. She's a girl, and how can you make such cheap comments? You have a sister or daughter at home too; how can you speak about others like that?"
Clearing his stance, Sorab added, "We're just friends, we trust each other, but people took it differently. The whole thing is disappointing. to see how people have written things without know facts."
Who is Sorab Bedi?
Sorab is a model-actor who has appeared in television shows such as Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi and Chand Jalne Laga. He is currently seen as a contestant on MTV Splitsvilla Season 16.
Sorab has featured in several fashion campaigns and commercials. The actor was previously in a relationship with Apurva Rampal for nine years. However, the couple parted ways after he participated in Splitsvilla.
Speaking about Malaika Arora the actor was in a long-term relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for several years, with reports suggesting that the couple parted ways in 2024. Before that, she was married to actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998, and the two ended their marriage with a divorce in 2017.