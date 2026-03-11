Sorab Bedi hits back at linkup rumours with Malaika Arora: Stop writing cheap comments

"We're just friends. People need to think before making comments," Sorab said, denying the dating claims. "We've known each other for the past 4 years. I first met her in 2022, through (actor) Vahbiz Dorabjee and (actor) Delnaaz Irani back during my modelling days."

Ever since pictures of actor Malaika Arora spending time with Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi surfaced on social media, rumours have been rife about the nature of their bond, with many speculating that the two might be dating. Speaking to us, Sorab addressed the buzz and clarified their relationship status.

Sorab added that it's disheartening to see how easily people write things about someone, especially a woman. "People have just hyped what they think is the truth. We've partied many times before, and I've posted pictures and videos with Malaika in the past too. The only difference is that I wasn't known back then, and today people know me."

Sorab emphasized that people should think before speaking about someone in a demeaning manner. "Ever since the stories and pictures started circulating, I've read such cheap comments about us, about her. It hurts to read all this. She's a girl, and how can you make such cheap comments? You have a sister or daughter at home too; how can you speak about others like that?"