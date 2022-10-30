Ravie Dubey: I don’t run after numbers

Actor-producer Ravie Dubey calls the ongoing phase as the best time of his career but feels it’s only a beginning as he still has a lot left to do as a performer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Life has been really kind and fortunately I have got a chance to be part of some great projects, both as a producer and an actor. When my production house came up with its first show Udaariyaan (2021), we had no idea that it will top the charts and then my OTT outing Matsya Kaand (2021) took things to another level. Our other productions too tasted big success and we knew that this is the time to grow and spread our wings.”

After playing a conman in his last series, currently Dubey is busy shooting for his next OTT show in Lucknow. “It’s a warm, happy and slice of life story. Whenever work I take up, it’s very instinctive. The only thing that matters is that the logline of the script should appeal to me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dubey says he has never believed in numbers and supporting this view he had also come up with poem Aakde in 2020. “Numbers are not in our hands and so I don’t run after them either. MK garnered huge numbers but for me it was a how my role appeared on screen and of course the audiences’ response. It is a renaissance of good content these days and I want to make full use of it.”

He is all set to produce and act in a project slated for 2023 and finds that it is good time to make films.

“The story has been locked and we will begin the shoot in March. It’s best time to produce a film for theatres as there is no liability of how big a film should be or who should be in the centre of the film in terms of cast.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor adds, “You can have a high content which cost peanuts on the table but garner extremely good profits like our film Saunkan Saunkne (2022). It was made on a shoe string budget but went on to earn very respectable numbers and zoomed head of many Hindi releases of that time.”