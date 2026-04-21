Reddit calls Riteish Deshmukh ‘misfit’ for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji: ‘Ram Charan would look better’

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming historical action drama, Raja Shivaji. The actor essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film. Since the trailer was released on April 20, the internet has been buzzing with reactions, with many calling Riteish a misfit for the role.

Internet disappointed with Riteish Deshmukh's casting as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Riteish Deshmukh's still from Raja Shivaji trailer.

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On Monday, a Reddit user shared a still of Riteish from the film and wrote, “He’s such a misfit for the movie.” Many users agreed with the post. One of them commented, “Tbh, even Ram Charan would look good in this movie.” Another wrote, “Unfortunately, it’s true. His voice doesn’t have that power. This will be like Akshay Kumar in the Prithviraj Chauhan movie.” Another commented, “He can’t do justice to the role.”

Another Reddit user commented, “Oh absolutely! He doesn’t have the aura and personality to carry the role of a warrior.” Another wrote, “Riteish’s tone and dialogue delivery don’t create the impact of the strong force that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was. Neither does he look the part, even after the make-up.” Another comment read, “I really want to see Sharad Kelkar in this epic role. Why Riteish!???” Another wrote, “I am waiting for Rishab Shetty sir’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj movie. This is an absolute misfit as well as unnecessary.”

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{{^usCountry}} Some users also felt the overall casting was not up to the mark. One commented, “Worst casting of this decade.” Another wrote, “A nepo boat venture with Abhishek, Fardeen and him.” Another added, “This looks like a group project, terrible casting.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some users also felt the overall casting was not up to the mark. One commented, “Worst casting of this decade.” Another wrote, “A nepo boat venture with Abhishek, Fardeen and him.” Another added, “This looks like a group project, terrible casting.” {{/usCountry}}

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The trailer of the film was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday. During the event, Riteish became emotional while recalling the struggle behind bringing the film to life. He also got teary-eyed while expressing gratitude to Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Genelia for standing by him and supporting him throughout the journey.

All about Raja Shivaji

The film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande. Based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte in key roles. It also marks the acting debut of Riteish’s 10-year-old son, Rahyl, and features Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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