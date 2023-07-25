Reddit compares Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh with Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit as Dhindhora Baje is synced to Dola Re Dola

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh unveiled their dance number Dhindora Baje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Monday. The song has Alia and Ranveer dancing in sync and at a moment even remind of Devdas song Dola Re Dola. Now a video of the song synced to Dola Re Dola has surfaced on Reddit and the internet cannot stop reacting to it. Also read: Dhindhora Baje Re: Twitter can't get over Jaya Bachchan's stern expressions in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from Dhindora Baje Re.

Alia and Ranveer are seen in bright red traditional outfits, showing their synced dance moves as they perform during Durga Puja celebrations. The song also shows their families - the Randhawas and the Chatterjees. While Shabana Azmi and others who play Alia's family finally smile after being upset in the beginning, the song ends with an angry Jaya Bachchan, who plays Ranveer's grandmother in the film, walking out in rage.

Internet reacts to synched video

As the video of Ranveer and Alia dancing to the tune of Dola Re Dola was shared on Reddit, internet users had mixed reactions to it. One said, “If this was Dola Re’s original choreography and cast, we wouldn’t even know there was an iconic song like Dola Re in today’s date.” Another wrote, “Looks as if someone changed the speed to 2x.” A Reddit user also said, “KJo has been trying hard to be SLB and failing. He tried doing that with Kalank too. This Magnus Opus genre is not for KJo.”

Comparing Ranveer and Alia to Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit who had danced in sync to Dola Re Dola, a Reddit user commented, “All good but that charm is completely missing, Aish & Madhuri had something.” A comment also read: “Also Ranveer represents both Madhuri and Ash alone”.

More about Dhindora Baje Re

Dola Re Dola was choreographed by the late Saroj Khan, who went on to win the National Film Award for Best Choreography. Dhindora Baje Re has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. It has been sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

It is one of the four songs unveiled from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ahead of its release on July 28. The other three are Tum Kya Mile, Ve Kamleya and What Jhumka. The film also stars Dharmendra.

