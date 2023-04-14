Reddit digs out video of Alia Bhatt 'lying' about destination weddings and Neetu exposing her plans to marry in Africa

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot a year ago. The actors married at their Mumbai home Vastu on April 14, 2022. The intimate wedding was attended by only close friends and family. Alia, who was pregnant at the time, gave birth to daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022. Recently, videos of Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, and Alia speaking about the couple's wedding in separate interviews, are circulating online. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's official wedding pics out. She reveals why they chose to get married at home

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor spoke about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Bolly Blinds N Gossip shared a video compilation on Reddit of Alia Bhatt and Neetu's interviews from last year, and wrote, "Why is Alia talking about destination weddings like this when they were actually planning to do one in South Africa?" In the clips, Alia had criticised destination weddings, calling them 'too stressful', while Neetu, on the other hand, had revealed that Alia and Ranbir wanted to marry in South Africa, but ended up with a wedding at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Film Companion, which came out in May 2022, Neetu Kapoor had said, "Ranbir and Alia had planned so much that ‘We’ll go to South Africa, we’ll do a recce,’ and eventually, where did they do it (marry)? At their home. Since two years we were planning we’ll go here, and we were seeing pictures. We were completely going nuts. But this was the best, and she looked so beautiful.”

Alia’s interview from August 2022, where she spoke about her wedding, was also included in the post. While talking to Mid-Day last year, Alia had said, “I don’t like show off, it’s actually very stressful for me. The idea of taking people and travelling to another location and setting up that place. That’s just too stressful for me. We are not like big kind of celebratory people.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commenting on the video shared on Reddit, a user said, "She could have simply said that initially she did want a destination wedding, but it didn’t work out…" One more commented, "The problem with Alia is that she lies a lot, even when we have videos and interviews to dispute her lies. Remember when she made a big deal of a media report saying Ranbir was going to pick her up to then actually have that happen. Like she lies, knowing well that it is easy to get the truth." A person also said, "She was pregnant, hence the quick home wedding. Otherwise would have been a destination wedding."

Alia was last seen in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). She will be soon seen in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, which is set to be released on Netflix in August. Before that her Hindi film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be be released. The Karan Johar directorial featuring Alia with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh will be out in July.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON