Reddit finds BB Ki Vines joke in Akshay Kumar-starrer Cuttputlli

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Cuttputlli has grabbed the attention of a few social media users on Reddit. Many have claimed that the mystery-thriller has copied jokes from comedian Bhuvan Bam, popularly known for BB Ki Vines. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Also read: Cuttputlli review: Akshay Kumar is refreshing even in a predictable story

After the film released, a user took to the online platform and shared a clip featuring Akshay’s dialogue talking about valuing people in life and compared it with one from Bhuvan Bam’s popular jokes. In the scene, the actor said, “First comes God, then the parents, then your siblings, relatives, friends, neighbours and then comes the teacher.” To this, Rakul who plays the role of a teacher and Akshay's love interest, replied, “Don't you have dogs at home? You could put them on the list as well.”

The scene instantly reminded many of Bhuvan's skit. Reacting to the resemblance, a user commented, “Lagta hai Akshay Kumar bhi BB ka bada fan hai (Seems like Akshay Kumar is a fan of Bhuvan).” “Copy thodi inspiration hai,” jokingly commented another one.

Directed byRanjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. Besides Akshay, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Gurpreet Ghuggi. In the movie, Akshay plays the role of a sincere cop, Arjan Sethi who is on a mission to solve the mystery of a serial killer.The film was released less than a month after Akshay appeared in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan.

The Hindustan Times review of Cuttputlli read, “A south film remake withAkshay Kumarplaying an aspiring filmmaker who ends up becoming a cop, a serial killer on the prowl abducting teenage school girls and brutally murdering them, a creepy doll face with abrasions on the face and hair ripped left in a gift box before each murder, a perverted maths teacher in school becoming the obvious suspect, a love story that could have been well avoided, a female SHO leading the case but never explained why she is the way she is with her male counterparts. That's pretty much sums up Akshay's latest OTT outing, Cuttputlli, which is a frame-by-frame remake of 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. But, it does tick most of the check boxes of an intriguing murder mystery or a serial killer story.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.