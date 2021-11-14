Rejections have been stepping stones for me: Haelyn Shastri

Recently seen in Sooryavanshi as a member of ATS, actor Haelyn Shastri started as a body double for Kajol in an advertisement. Her first Malayalam film could not see the light of the day but she cruised against the tide and after doing a couple of South Indian films and multiple TV shows finally got into Hindi films.

“It has been a rollercoaster ride for me. I have been going through seamless auditions and strings of rejections but all that helped me work hard on myself. Rejections have been stepping stones for me! On TV, I started with a passing shot followed by cameos then only I could make a mark,” says the actor.

Remembering how out of nowhere acting happened to her she recalls, “While pursuing graduation in Mumbai, a common contact offered me to play body double for Kajol. I was thrilled to be with her and shoot and earn ₹3000. But, that made me realize I am not made for a 10-5 job and this is what I wanted to do! So, I started exploring opportunities while I was living with my parents in Dubai. Then, I got an offer to shoot an ad in Kerala. I spent ten times of my fees to fly and shoot it (laughs). I started learning Malayalam and bagged a film where I played a transgender but that has not been released till date.”

Shastri then got her break with Inspector Dawood Ibrahim opposite Jayasurya which got her recognition. “Then I shifted towards TV and as suggested by a director started working on my Hindi language and diction. My first show Yeh Hain Mohabattein was without dialogue. Then I went on to do multiple shows including Shreemad Bhagwad, Kaun Hai, Tenali Rama, Vighnaharta Ganesha and Radha Krishn.”

After watching Simmba and Sooryavanshi’s promo at the end of the movie she made a target to be a part of it. “I had no idea how but then I started contacting people. Much later I was auditioned and was shortlisted to play a lady cop in an ATS gang. But, they were not confirming me and I got selected to play a parallel lead in a TV show. I took the risk and let it go and thankfully bagged the film role. It’s a small one but people noticed me. The most thrilling part is that Akshay sir (Kumar) calls me with my sir name Shastri!”

Besides, she is busy doing music videos, is in the initial stage of doing new projects and in her free time travels, sings and makes vlogs!