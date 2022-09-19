Remember kid who played with Ranbir Kapoor in viral video? He also 'acted' in Brahmastra

A few months ago, a video started doing rounds on the internet that saw a kid playing with Ranbir Kapoor. The reason behind the baby's meeting with Ranbir has finally been revealed. The video featured Ranbir playing with the baby and kissing him. Alia Bhatt had also reacted to the video of her husband and called it a 'whole vibe.' Also Read| Even Alia Bhatt says this woman's Shiva-Shiva impression of her is ‘outstanding’

It has now emerged that the baby in the video was actually a part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra. The kid, named Nivaan, played none other than the younger version of Ranbir's Shiva in the sci-fi film. Fans made the deduction after the baby was seen in pictures with Ayan Mukerji and Mouni Roy from Brahmastra sets.

In one picture, Ayan Mukerji had hoisted the baby up on his shoulders who in turn grabbed his hair. Mouni was also standing next to Ayan and held the baby's arm to ensure his safety. In another, Mouni smiled as she held the kid dressed in a white kurta in her arms.

Alia had previously shared the video of Nivaan and Ranbir on her Instagram account in May this year, after several fans tagged her to see it. She captioned the clip, “Okay! This video is a full vibe," along with a crying emoji. In the video, Ranbir plants a kiss on the baby’s head while playing with him as both of them smile while being clicked by the camera. It was originally shared by Nivaan's parents on Instagram.

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone, was released in theatres on September 9. The film is part of a planned trilogy by Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir and Alia, who marked their first appearance on the screen together with Brahmastra, are also expecting their first child together. They tied the knot at their Bandra home Vastu in presence of family and friends on April 14.

