Remember Shah Rukh and Kajol’s son from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Jibraan Khan to return to films with Ishq Vishk sequel

Jibraan Khan, best known for his role as a child actor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, is returning to the films after more than two decades. He has started filming for Ishq Vishk Rebound, a sequel to Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao-starrer 2003 film Ishq Vishk. The reboot, due to release next year, will mark his debut as an adult actor. Also Read| Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan to make acting debut with reboot of Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk; Saba Azad reacts

Jibraan appeared as Krish Raichand, the son of Rahul Raichand (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali Sharma (Kajol), in the multi-starrer family-drama film. Apart from Shah Rukh and Kajol, Jibraan appeared in scenes with Farida Jalal, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor among others. His work in the film got him more offers, and he went on to appear in Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001) and Rishtey (2002). Jibraan, the son of actor Firoz Khan-- popularly known as Arjun for portraying the epic character on the television series Mahabharat, also appeared in a number of advertisements.

Jibraan will soon return to films once again with Ishq Vishk. He took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share an announcement video of the film, which also revealed the cast's first look. He captioned it, "Dreams do come true," adding heart emojis. He added the synopsis of the film which read, "When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on."

The film will also mark the acting debut of Pashmina Roshan, daughter of filmmaker Rajesh Roshan and cousin of actor Hrithik Roshan. It will also star Rohit Saraf, known for his work in Dear Zindagi, Mismatched, The Sky Is Pink, and Ludo among others, and Naila Grewal, who has appeared in Thappad, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Tamasha.

