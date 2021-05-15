Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Remo D'Souza reacts to viral video of man calling Remdesivir 'Remo D'Souza'
bollywood

Remo D'Souza reacts to viral video of man calling Remdesivir 'Remo D'Souza'

Remo D'Souza has reacted to a video in which a man mispronounced the name of the Remdesivir medication as 'Remo D'Souza'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Remo D'Souza recently recovered from a heart attack.(Yogen Shah)

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza has reacted to a viral video of a man mispronouncing the name of the Remdesivir medication as 'Remo D'Souza'. He joked that even he has a difficult time pronouncing 'Remdesivir'.

Remo recently shared the video himself. It showed a man, talking to a news reporter about the prices of medicines. "Cipla company ka injection Remo D'Souza," the man had said, with the sentence being repeated on loop for comic effect.

Reacting to the video, Remo told a leading daily, "At first, I couldn't believe what I heard. Then, I showed it to my wife Lizelle and she could not help laughing." He added, "Let me tell you that I am not good at pronunciations. The name Remdesivir has been confusing me since many days; I just was not able to pronounce it. This man has given me a new name that I can call it by. In fact, I find it easier to call the antiviral medication instead by my name."

Remo said that he also showed the video to his son, Adonis, who couldn't notice the gaffe at first. "He said 'Dad theek hi toh bola hai (it sounds correct), what's wrong?' It was only when I pointed it out to him, he understood and smiled," Remo said.

Also read: Remo D’Souza on how Salman Khan helped his family after he suffered a heart attack: ‘We call him an angel’

Remo, who most recently directed Street Dancer 3D, recovered from a heart attack last year. He was working out in his gym when he experienced discomfort and was taken to the hospital by his wife. The couple thanked actor Salman Khan for helping them during the difficult situation.

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza has reacted to a viral video of a man mispronouncing the name of the Remdesivir medication as 'Remo D'Souza'. He joked that even he has a difficult time pronouncing 'Remdesivir'.

Remo recently shared the video himself. It showed a man, talking to a news reporter about the prices of medicines. "Cipla company ka injection Remo D'Souza," the man had said, with the sentence being repeated on loop for comic effect.

Reacting to the video, Remo told a leading daily, "At first, I couldn't believe what I heard. Then, I showed it to my wife Lizelle and she could not help laughing." He added, "Let me tell you that I am not good at pronunciations. The name Remdesivir has been confusing me since many days; I just was not able to pronounce it. This man has given me a new name that I can call it by. In fact, I find it easier to call the antiviral medication instead by my name."

Remo said that he also showed the video to his son, Adonis, who couldn't notice the gaffe at first. "He said 'Dad theek hi toh bola hai (it sounds correct), what's wrong?' It was only when I pointed it out to him, he understood and smiled," Remo said.

Also read: Remo D’Souza on how Salman Khan helped his family after he suffered a heart attack: ‘We call him an angel’

Remo, who most recently directed Street Dancer 3D, recovered from a heart attack last year. He was working out in his gym when he experienced discomfort and was taken to the hospital by his wife. The couple thanked actor Salman Khan for helping them during the difficult situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
remo d'souza remdesivir

Related Stories

bollywood

Remo D'Souza shares a husband-wife joke in his new video with wife Lizelle, watch

PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 11:33 AM IST
bollywood

Remo D'Souza, heart attack survivor, dances his way to recovery with his doctors. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:48 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch

Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry

Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP