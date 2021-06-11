Remo D’Souza recalls Sushant Singh Rajput telling him 'let’s do a dance film together': 'I get goosebumps'

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza recalled late actor Sushant Singh Rajput wanting to do a 'dance film together', adding that he still gets gets 'goosebumps' thinking of that conversation. He also said that he wished he could have done the film. Remo called Sushant 'an amazing dancer' who 'owned the stage each time he stepped on it'.

Speaking to a leading daily, Remo D’Souza said, “Sushant wanted to do a dance film. When he had come on my show, Dance+, for the promotion of one of his movies, he had asked me to work on a dance film with him. I wish I could have." Recalling their last meeting, Remo also said, "Sushant had casually told me, ‘Sir, you know I am a good dancer, let’s do a dance film together.’ I get goosebumps when I think of that conversation.”

Sushant Singh Rajput had participated in the fourth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (JDJ), which Remo was one of the judges of, and was declared the first-runner up. Remo said, "Sushant was an amazing dancer. Right from his first performance on JDJ, we knew he had the potential to win. To me, he was a winner. In fact, I was surprised he lost. He was such a good-looking boy, who owned the stage each time he stepped on it...I’ve always believed that either you are a born dancer or you are a trained dancer. Sushant was a blend of both. He was the perfect mix, someone who learned different forms and performed them with perfection. You could see the finish and finesse, something that I saw while he scorched the JDJ dance floor.”

Sushant was found dead in his home in Bandra on June 14 last year. Following the actor's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began a probe into alleged drug links in the film industry. His death is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Enforcement Directorate and the NCB looking into the financial and drugs-related angles in the case.

Sushant's family has accused Rhea Chakraborty, his girlfriend, of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Rhea has denied the claims and also filed a counter-suit against two of his sisters.

Sushant's final theatrical release was Chhichhore, which was a critical and commercial success. His last film was Dil Bechara, which released directly on Disney+ Hotstar.