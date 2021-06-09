Sushant Singh Rajput had an aura, wanted to go to Antarctica after Chhichhore, says Prateik Babbar

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, his Chhichhore co-star Prateik Babbar has recalled their time on set. He said that Sushant was an approachable person, but could drift off into his own world occasionally.

In an interview, Prateik said that Sushant had an 'aura' about him that was unusual among Bollywood actors. Sushant died in an apparent suicide on June 14, 2020. His death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau looking into the financial and drugs-related angles in the case.

"Sushant and I were acquaintances who would bump into each other at events. I’d even seen him at the gym a couple of times. I had noticed that Sushant had an aura about him, which was not like anyone else’s in the business. He was unique and he stood out," Prateik told a leading daily.

He continued, "He was an extremely warm, fun-loving, and an easy-to-talk-to kind of person. But he would also drift away sometimes into his own world. Sushant loved having conversations; not only was he always trying to have a good time on the set, but he would ensure others were having fun, too. Sushant loved talking about quantum physics, planets, stars, and sciences. I still remember he wanted to visit Antarctica after shooting the film. I was blown away with that; who would think of doing that really? He did! He was curious about life and exploring it through all its avenues. He was one of a kind, who saw things differently and had priorities that were different from the herd. He was a gem of a guy.”

Sushant's family has accused his girlfriend at the time, Rhea Chakraborty, of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. She has denied the claims and had filed a counter-suit against two of his sisters.

Chhichhore was Sushant's final theatrical release. It was a critical and commercial success. The actor's last film was Dil Bechara, which released directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

