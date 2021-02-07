IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Remo D’Souza on facing racism: ‘When I was growing up, people used to call me names’
Remo D'Souza's last directorial venture was Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
Remo D'Souza's last directorial venture was Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
bollywood

Remo D’Souza on facing racism: ‘When I was growing up, people used to call me names’

Remo D'Souza said that he has faced racism from an early age. While he would ignore the comments when he was younger, he now feels that he should not have allowed anyone to call him names.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:06 PM IST

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza said that he was harassed with racial slurs when he was growing up. While he would initially ignore it, he later felt that he should have stood up for himself.

Remo said that the comments about his skin colour motivated him to work hard and reach the position he is in today ‘so that no one could ever call (him) those names again’. He added that racism is still very much a reality, especially in small towns and villages.

“I have faced racism and prejudice due to my skin colour ever since my childhood. It is a subject that I have dealt with very closely and experienced it whenever I travelled abroad. When I was growing up, people used to call me names. I used to just ignore it because I thought that maybe they are saying it because I look a certain way,” he told The Times of India.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Lataa Saberwal quits daily soaps, embarks on ‘new journey’

“Eventually, when I grew up, I understood that this was wrong and the fact that I was letting them call me these names was even worse! Now, I stand up for it and won't take it from anyone. I also think those comments on my skin color pushed me to become who I am today so that no one could ever call me those names again. But racism still exists; go to a small town or village and it is there,” he added.

Remo recently suffered a major health scare. Last year, in December, he was hospitalised after a heart attack. He said that his right artery had a 100% blockage. He was discharged from the hospital a few days later and has been sharing videos of himself returning to his normal routine, including lifting weight and dancing, after his recovery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
remo d'souza

Related Stories

Remo D'Souza dances with his doctors.
Remo D'Souza dances with his doctors.
bollywood

Remo D'Souza, heart attack survivor, dances his way to recovery with his doctors

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Remo D'Souza has shared a video of himself, dancing with his doctors, after recovering from a heart attack recently.
READ FULL STORY
Rajeev Khandelwal spent lockdown at home in Goa with his wife.
Rajeev Khandelwal spent lockdown at home in Goa with his wife.
bollywood

Rajeev Khandelwal on Remo disowning his film: 'Didn't ask for explanation'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:08 AM IST
  • Rajeev Khandelwal has spoken about the time when Remo D'Souza publicly denied having any involvement with a film they made.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur (L) and Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr arriving at Yash and Roohi's birthday party.(Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur (L) and Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr arriving at Yash and Roohi's birthday party.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Yash and Roohi's birthday: Kareena’s son Taimur, Tusshar's son Laksshya attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:47 PM IST
As Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turned four on Saturday, he hosted a birthday party for them. Many little kids of stars, including Taimur Ali Khan and Mehr Dhupia Bedi, joined the celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Remo D'Souza's last directorial venture was Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
Remo D'Souza's last directorial venture was Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
bollywood

Remo D’Souza on racism: 'When I was growing up, people used to call me names'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Remo D'Souza said that he has faced racism from an early age. While he would ignore the comments when he was younger, he now feels that he should not have allowed anyone to call him names.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan with Ajay Devgn shooting for Mayday.(Varinder Chawla)
Amitabh Bachchan with Ajay Devgn shooting for Mayday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Mayday with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday as he shot for his upcoming film Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff posing in the pool.
Tiger Shroff posing in the pool.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff drops pool photo online, sister Krishna’s ex Eban Hyams comments

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Tiger Shroff showed off his perfectly sculpted physique in a new photo on Instagram. The picture drew praise from his fans and followers. His sister Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend, Eban Hyams, also dropped a comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda have been linked together for a while now.
Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda have been linked together for a while now.
bollywood

Jaaved Jaaferi reacts to son Meezaan, Navya Naveli Nanda’s relationship rumours

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Jaaved Jaaferi refuted rumours of Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda being in a relationship and said that they are just 'good friends' who have known each other from their school days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Thoda Thoda Pyaar.
Neha Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Thoda Thoda Pyaar.
bollywood

Thoda Thoda Pyaar teaser: Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Sharma unite for a love story

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma will now be seen in a music video, Thoda Thoda Pyaar. The romantic song will release ahead of the Valentine's Day on February 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of damaged dam after a glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, on Sunday(REUTERS)
A view of damaged dam after a glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, on Sunday(REUTERS)
bollywood

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Shraddha offers prayers, Sonu says 'we are with you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor was distressed to hear the news of a glacial burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which caused a massive flood. Sonu Sood expressed solidarity with the people of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan is already dad to three children and will welcome his fourth one soon.
Saif Ali Khan is already dad to three children and will welcome his fourth one soon.
bollywood

Saif on paternity leave: 'Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan has talked about how he has always taken paternity leaves every time his child is born, starting from his first child, actor Sara Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan says he has three films ready for release.(Zee)
Salman Khan says he has three films ready for release.(Zee)
bollywood

Salman Khan champions single screens, says 'we are incomplete without them'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Salman Khan is all set for a theatrical release of his much-awaited film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has now confirmed that he has two more films ready for release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar's kids are now four.
Karan Johar's kids are now four.
bollywood

Karan Johar shares kids' birthday video, Malaika wants to borrow Roohi's shorts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Karan Johar has shared a 'toodles' video on the occasion of his kids Yashi and Roohi's fourth birthday. The twins have again criticised his choice of clothes in the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu shows her look from Looop Lapeta.
Taapsee Pannu shows her look from Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shows cool new hairstyle for Looop Lapeta. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu shared a closer look at her crazy new hairstyle for upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. She sports an impressive and intimidating look in the thriller film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories:.
Here are top entertainment news stories:.
bollywood

Hrithik joins Sussanne at her father's dinner, Alia holidays in Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:43 PM IST
From Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan attending a dinner party at her father Sanjay Khan's residence to Alia Bhatt holidaying with her girl gang in Maldives, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has made a new statement against Diljit Dosanjh.
Kangana Ranaut has made a new statement against Diljit Dosanjh.
bollywood

Kangana: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not a Khalistani, he didn’t'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said that Diljit Dosanjh didn't prove that he was not in support of the Khalistan movement. She also claimed that he made the Riri song much in advance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora is blushing in her new photo and we wonder if Arjun Kapoor is the one behind the camera.
Malaika Arora is blushing in her new photo and we wonder if Arjun Kapoor is the one behind the camera.
bollywood

Someone's got Malaika Arora blushing, is it Arjun Kapoor?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Malaika Arora has shared a new photo on Instagram that shows her blushing hard as someone clicks a picture of her. Check it out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are among the most popular star kids.
Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are among the most popular star kids.
bollywood

Karan Johar's twins Roohi-Yash turn 4: See their 5 funniest videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:26 AM IST
From ruthlessly mocking Karan Johar's fashion choices to calling him fat and a bad dancer and singer, Yash and Roohi have all that it takes to be successful entertainers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP