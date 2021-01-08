e-paper
Remo D'Souza is back at the gym after a heart attack, shares video of himself lifting weights

Remo D’Souza is back at the gym after a heart attack, shares video of himself lifting weights

Remo D’Souza, who was hospitalised for a heart attack last month, is back on his feet. He shared a video of himself lifting weights at the gym, under medical supervision.

bollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 15:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza, who is recuperating from a heart attack, is back at the gym already. He took to Instagram to share a video of himself lifting weights, under the supervision of a medical professional.

“‘The comeback is always STRONGER than the setback’ just started today:) slowly but surely:))) @koki #cardiacrehab,” his caption read. While he turned off the comments section of the post, it has garnered over 1.45 lakh likes.

 

Last year, in December, Remo was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. In an interview, he revealed that he was at the gym when he began feeling unwell. He was on his way home with his wife, Lizelle, when it happened.

“I took the elevator to go up, I pressed the lift button and sat down. Once I stepped out of the lift I started coughing and I even wanted to throw up. Lizelle saw my smart watch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’ This pain was something that I had never experienced in my life. On reaching the hospital, we were told by the doctors that it’s a major heart attack,” he told The Times of India, adding that his right artery had a 100% blockage.

Also read | Renee Sen says mom Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl is a man of few words: ‘Means a lot when he says he is proud of me’

After being discharged from the hospital, Remo shared a video on Instagram, thanking fans and well-wishers for their love and prayers. In the video, he was seen holding a bunch of balloons and smiling, as he gave a thumbs-up to the camera.

Remo last directed Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva. The film released last year to mostly negative reviews and failed to set the cash registers ringing. His next project is Stanley D’Costa’s Time to Dance, which will mark the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle. He will produce the film.

