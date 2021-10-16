Remo D’Souza’s ready to get back to direction after health crisis

On December 11, 2020, Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack and ever since, he tells us that he has been taking it “really slow”. However, he is all set to get back to the grind and don the hat of a director yet again. “Much to my surprise, my doctor has told me that I need to do cardio and other activities to help keep my heart beat normal and healthy. I am ready to invest in a film. I am going to start a film in a week’s time. My team will take over and I need to supervise the whole thing. I am already working on another film. Filmmaking is my first love and that will always be my priority,” he says.

The director-choreographer witnessed a mixed response for his last two directorial outings, Race 3 (2018) and Time To Dance. However, that has not deterred his spirit from exploring his passion for filmmaking. D’Souza elaborates, “Every film makes one better. You keep learning from every film. Yes, I was slightly disappointed. But I guess that happens to every filmmaker when they don’t get the response that they had desired. Race 3 is my film and I am okay with it. I am still very proud of it. My confidence hasn’t shaken at all.”

D’Souza, who is known for his choreography in The Disco Song (Student Of The Year; 2012) and Badtameez Dil (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; 2013), has recently launched a dance academy. Apart from his love for dance, it has also stemmed from his health crisis.

“It’s been many years that I wanted to open a dance academy. I thought this is the right time to do it. We are going to mix dance and fitness together. It is open to dance enthusiasts all across the country via virtual sessions too,” he ends.