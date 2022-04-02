Renee Sen adores mom Sushmita Sen's latest picture: ‘How cute are you maa’

Actor Sushmita Sen dropped a new photo of herself on Instagram. Her eldest daughter Renee Sen reacted to the picture and said that she looked “cute.” Sushmita has two daughters Renee and Alisah Sen. Sushmita was last seen in Amazon Prime series Aarya 2. (Also Read: No, Sushmita Sen did not adopt another child. Here's who the young boy spotted with her is)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture, Sushmita wrote, “Rest, pose, smile. The road is long…and in the end, it’s only with yourself. Climb at YOUR own pace. I love you guys #duggadugga." In the picture, Sushmita is seen sitting on a staircase as she posed for the camera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Renee reacted to the picture saying, “Excuse me. How cute are you Maa.” One fan replied to Renee's comment, “You are no less doll.” Another one dropped lyrics from Sushmita's song from the film Mein Hoon Na, “Tujhe jo meine dekha, tujhe meine janaa..jo hosh tha woh toh gaya.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Sushmita adopted her elder daughter Renee in 2000 and later welcomed Alisah as her second adopted daughter in 2010. During an interaction at FICCI Hyderabad, Sushmita spoke about the decision to adopt the girls, she said “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilized my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.” (Also Read: Sushmita Sen says ‘many questioned’ her decision to adopt Renee: 'How will you raise a child without being married?')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushmita was last seen in the Amazon Prime series Aarya 2, in which she played the role of Aarya Sareen, a woman who takes over her dead husband's drugs business. She received the Best Actress Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for the first season of Aarya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON