Rhea Chakraborty makes Instagram comeback with Women's Day post for her mother; Sussanne Khan, Shibani show support

Rhea Chakraborty has shared a post dedicated to her mother, Sandhya Chakraborty, on International Women's Day. The post marks her comeback on Instagram after eight months.

In the picture shared by Rhea, she is seen holding her mother's hand. "Happy Women’s Day to us ..Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa #love #faith #fortitude #strength #mother #womenwhoinspire #womenempowerment," she wrote.

Her post got her support from Sussanne Khan and Shibani Dandekar, who shared heart emojis in the comments section. "Happy Women’s Day Love you truly represent a beautiful & strong person that you are," read a comment. A fan wrote, "Take care Rhea, stay strong and never lose hope!" Another person wrote, "Welcome back to insta @rhea_chakraborty."

Rhea has been accused by her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Sushant died on June 14. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are investigating the financial and drugs angles in the case, respectively.

Rhea was arrested last year on drugs related charges by the NCB. She was later released on bail. Her mother was worried about her well being when the actor was arrested. She had told The Times of India, “What she has gone through... how will she heal from this? But she is a fighter and she must be strong.” She continued, “I’ll have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life.”

Sandhya had added, “I can’t sleep on the bed anymore when my children are suffering in jail. I can’t eat. I wake up in the middle of the night, gripped by a fear of the next thing that could go wrong. My family’s not just been pushed to a corner, it’s been destroyed. At one point I thought the only way to end it was by ending my life. I’m not this kind of a person, you know. I’ve sought therapy for myself. Now when these feelings appear, I keep reminding myself I need to be there for my children. They’re going through far worse.”

Rhea's next release was supposed to by Rumy Jafry's Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. However, when the film's poster was released recently, she was nowhere to be spotted on it. The representatives for the film declined to comment on Hindustan Times' queries on Rhea's absence from the promotional material.