‘My family has been destroyed’: Rhea Chakraborty’s mother says she’s considered suicide, is paranoid about what will happen next

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:36 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s mother, Sandhya, admitting that she contemplated suicide, has said that she hasn’t been able to eat properly or sleep on the bed ever since her children were arrested and put behind bars. Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, after spending nearly a month at the Byculla Jail for drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s father of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September, after the central agency found evidence tying her to the purchase of banned drugs.

Rhea’s mother told The Times of India, “What she has gone through... how will she heal from this? But she is a fighter and she must be strong.” She continued, “I’ll have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life.”

But, she said, when Rhea came home, she told her parents to stay strong. Sandhya said that despite being attacked verbally and physically, Rhea maintained her ‘dignity’. “Yet, even after she came home today, she looked at us and said: ‘Why do you look sad, we have to be strong and fight this’,” she said.

While Rhea and two members of Sushant’s house staff -- Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant -- have been granted bail, her brother Showik remains incarcerated. Sandhya said, “While it’s a relief she’s out of prison, it’s crazy it’s still not over. My son is still behind bars and I’m paranoid about what tomorrow will bring.” She added, “I can’t sleep on the bed anymore when my children are suffering in jail. I can’t eat. I wake up in the middle of the night, gripped by a fear of the next thing that could go wrong. My family’s not just been pushed to a corner, it’s been destroyed. At one point I thought the only way to end it was by ending my life. I’m not this kind of a person, you know. I’ve sought therapy for myself. Now when these feelings appear, I keep reminding myself I need to be there for my children. They’re going through far worse.”

Responding to recent reports of their neighbour claiming that Sushant had dropped Rhea off at her home on June 13, a day before he died, Sandhya said that the claims can easily be disproven if the authorities investigate Sushant’s location via cell towers.

She said that the family has installed CCTV cameras for protection, as they panic ‘every time the doorbell rings’.

Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, in an interview to NDTV called her a ‘Bengal tigress’, and said that she would ‘fight back’ to restore her tarnished image.

