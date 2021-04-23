Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty opens up DMs to offer help amid second wave of Covid-19: ‘Tough times call for unity’
bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty opens up DMs to offer help amid second wave of Covid-19: ‘Tough times call for unity’

Rhea Chakraborty offered to help in whatever way she can, amid the healthcare crisis that has gripped the country. She said that ‘help is help’, whether big or small.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty was in the news after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput died last year.

Rhea Chakraborty has offered to do her bit to help tackle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. With lakhs of cases every day, the country is facing a massive healthcare crisis -- shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and life-saving medicines. Celebrities and social media influencers have been using their reach to amplify SOS calls of patients.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rhea wrote, “Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help... Dm me if I can help in any way... will try my best... take care, be kind... Love and strength.”

Rhea Chakraborty offered help on Instagram.

Rhea has largely kept away from social media after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June last year. His father KK Singh filed an abetment to suicide case against her. She has also been accused of money laundering, among other charges. She is being interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Last year, in September, Rhea was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly procuring drugs. She spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail.

Also read: When Ranbir Kapoor said Koffee With Karan brought a ‘barrage of negativity’ in his life

In an interview with SpotboyE, Rumi Jaffery, the director of Rhea’s upcoming film Chehre, said that time in jail took a huge toll on her. “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely,” he said.

Rhea, incidentally, was missing from the posters of Chehre. Her name was also not mentioned in the list of cast members. However, she made an appearance in the trailer. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release earlier this month but has been indefinitely stalled due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Rhea Chakraborty has offered to do her bit to help tackle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. With lakhs of cases every day, the country is facing a massive healthcare crisis -- shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and life-saving medicines. Celebrities and social media influencers have been using their reach to amplify SOS calls of patients.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rhea wrote, “Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help... Dm me if I can help in any way... will try my best... take care, be kind... Love and strength.”

Rhea Chakraborty offered help on Instagram.

Rhea has largely kept away from social media after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June last year. His father KK Singh filed an abetment to suicide case against her. She has also been accused of money laundering, among other charges. She is being interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Last year, in September, Rhea was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly procuring drugs. She spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail.

Also read: When Ranbir Kapoor said Koffee With Karan brought a ‘barrage of negativity’ in his life

In an interview with SpotboyE, Rumi Jaffery, the director of Rhea’s upcoming film Chehre, said that time in jail took a huge toll on her. “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely,” he said.

Rhea, incidentally, was missing from the posters of Chehre. Her name was also not mentioned in the list of cast members. However, she made an appearance in the trailer. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release earlier this month but has been indefinitely stalled due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rhea chakraborty covid-19 in india pandemic second wave

Related Stories

bollywood

Chehre producer on Rhea Chakraborty's absence from posters: 'Don’t want to take undue advantage of her situation'

PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 11:58 AM IST
bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty reacts as paparazzi tell her to stop and pose at airport: 'Idhar toh rukna hi tha'

PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 11:59 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP