Rhea Chakraborty opens up DMs to offer help amid second wave of Covid-19: ‘Tough times call for unity’

Rhea Chakraborty has offered to do her bit to help tackle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. With lakhs of cases every day, the country is facing a massive healthcare crisis -- shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and life-saving medicines. Celebrities and social media influencers have been using their reach to amplify SOS calls of patients.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rhea wrote, “Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help... Dm me if I can help in any way... will try my best... take care, be kind... Love and strength.”

Rhea Chakraborty offered help on Instagram.

Rhea has largely kept away from social media after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June last year. His father KK Singh filed an abetment to suicide case against her. She has also been accused of money laundering, among other charges. She is being interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Last year, in September, Rhea was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly procuring drugs. She spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Rumi Jaffery, the director of Rhea’s upcoming film Chehre, said that time in jail took a huge toll on her. “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely,” he said.

Rhea, incidentally, was missing from the posters of Chehre. Her name was also not mentioned in the list of cast members. However, she made an appearance in the trailer. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release earlier this month but has been indefinitely stalled due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.