Rhea Chakraborty posts video of goofing around with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary: ‘Miss you so much’

Rhea Chakraborty marked late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary with a throwback video. On Friday, she shared one of her favourite memories of Sushant on Instagram along with a heart-wrenching message.

Remembering Sushant, whom she dated, Rhea wrote: “Miss you so much”, and added a red heart to her caption. The video shows Rhea and Sushant goofing around in a gym before finally posing with each other for a photo. Both of them could be seen flashing the victory sign for the camera. Rhea set the video to Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here.

Rhea's post was flooded with emotional comments from fans, who wrote about missing Sushant. “Miss you always,” read a comment while another said: “Everyone misses you.” Some fans also asked Rhea to remain 'strong’: “Strength to you,” wrote a person while another added: “Stay strong Rhea.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020, soon after which, Rhea was accused of money laundering and abetting the suicide of her boyfriend. Following that, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested in connection to a drug-related case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Rhea spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail while Showik got bail after three months. In November last year, Rhea was granted access to her bank accounts and gadgets that were seized.

In the past, Rhea has often written about ‘resilience’ and ‘new beginnings’ in her social media posts. In her New Year's post, she wrote about ‘healing’ all throughout 2021 to be where she is today: “You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light."

