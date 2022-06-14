Rhea Chakraborty recalls happy memories with Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2nd death anniversary: 'Miss you everyday'

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. On his second death anniversary on Tuesday, his fans and close friends remembered him on social media. Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also recalled her happy memories that they shared and posted a bunch of pictures with him. Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty says 'we live in the kalyug', shares 'the only way to live through dark times'

Sharing them, she wrote, “Miss you every day." In the first picture, Rhea is pouting and Sushant is looking away from the camera. In the next one, Rhea smiles as she looks at Sushant. In one picture, she is seen giving a peck on Sushant's cheek and in another one he is seen holding her in his arms.

One person commented, “We miss him so much,” another one said, “Still can't believe it." While one person wrote, “Be strong," many others dropped heart and crying emojis.

Rhea was dating Sushant at the time he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Days after his death, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR accusing Rhea of abetment of suicide and money laundering. The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation with the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau investigating the accusations of money laundering and drugs, respectively.

In September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by NCB. The two were sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail, where Rhea spent a month while Showik got his bail after three months. Last year, a Mumbai court ordered the return of Rhea's laptop, mobile phone and other gadgets that were seized during the investigation.

Rhea was last seen in Rummy Jafry's film Chehre, which was released in 2021 and was shot in 2019-2020. The film also starred Emran Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. Earlier this year, in February she shared a video of herself from a recording studio and told her fans that she has returned to work after 2 years.

