Rhea Chakraborty says 'we live in the kalyug', shares 'the only way to live through dark times'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has said that 'we live in the kalyug', and called for humanity to come together in peace, love and understanding. Rhea, who was dating the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death, has had a tumultuous year, which saw her spend almost a month in jail and survive the scrutiny of the press.

In a new note shared on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, "We live in the Kalyug, it’s the time when humanity will be challenged and human values will be given ample opportunity to collapse. We need to come together, find love and compassion in our hearts and hold on to those human values we were taught as children. It’s the only way to live through these dark times. So hold on tight to your families and loved ones... because love truly conquers all.”

Rhea will soon be seen in Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in central roles. Rhea was removed from the film's marketing last year, when she was at the centre of the storm. Rhea was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of misappropriating his funds and abetting his suicide. She has denied the allegations and filed a counter-suit against two of his sisters.

Chehre director Rumy Jafry in a recent interview admitted that had the film released last year, it would've been impacted by the controversy. However, he said that the public's opinion about her has changed in recent months. "Everyone knows what a furore the media caused with the whole Sushant Singh Rajput case and Rhea’s arrest. Last year, she was a ‘witch’, a ‘golddigger’ and whatnot; this year she was declared as the 'most desirable woman'. This shows there has been a change in the perception of people," he told a leading daily.