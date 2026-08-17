Rhea Chakraborty reveals dad was removed from a job because of her controversy

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s life was upended in 2020 after the death of her former boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a closure report in his death case, while clearing Rhea of any charges, a few months ago. Both Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to Sushant.

What Rhea said

Rhea Chakraborty introduced her dad, Indrajit Chakraborty, to Farah Khan.

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Rhea is currently seen in Season 2 of The Traitors. She was the latest celebrity to feature in Farah Khan's YouTube vlog, as the two of them spoke about the actor's Chapter 2. Rhea shared how amid the scrutiny around her after Sushant's death and her subsequent arrest, her family faced a lot of trouble. Her father, Indrajit Chakraborty, who is a retired army officer and former medical corps administrator/doctor, also faced setback as he was removed from a job.

“Papa got a very big job as a medical superintendent at a very big hospital in town.. and then they found out his surname and said, ‘Sorry, aap Rhea Chakraborty ho toh (You are Rhea Chakraborty’s father so you cannot work here),” she told. Rhea's father also met Farah in the vlog, and told that he is waiting for all the good food that they would cook in their new kitchen. Farah replied that she has got roast chicken for them.

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{{^usCountry}} Rhea faced time in jail and a social boycott following the death of her ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant, in 2020. Last year, the CBI's closure report in the case brought relief to the actor, as she was cleared of all charges. In her previous interviews, she confessed that the whole ordeal took a toll on her mental health as she suffered from PTSD. More on Rhea in The Traitors 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rhea faced time in jail and a social boycott following the death of her ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant, in 2020. Last year, the CBI's closure report in the case brought relief to the actor, as she was cleared of all charges. In her previous interviews, she confessed that the whole ordeal took a toll on her mental health as she suffered from PTSD. More on Rhea in The Traitors 2 {{/usCountry}}

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On the show, Rhea was reminded of her time in jail after contestant Mallika Sherawat made a snide comment on her. It began after Rhea defended Munawar Faruqui after he made a remark about Mallika’s “comeback”. Rhea says, “I don’t think that was something so bad.” Mallika responds, “Oh, this is your comeback? Who is he to comment on that, Rhea? Is this game about comeback? I would also say, ‘Oh Rhea, you were in jail. This is the big comeback for you?’” Rhea said Mallika's comment was way more personal than what Munawar told to Mallika.

The celebrity line-up this season includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish and Ranveer Brar. Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri are also part of the new season.