Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty shares pics from first professional shoot since last year
bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty shares pics from first professional shoot since last year

Actor Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share photos from her first professional shoot since last year, after the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty wore a saree for her shoot.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared pictures from a professional photoshoot, her first since last year. Rhea had been keeping a low profile on social media since the death of her boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year and her subsequent arrest in the case.

For the photoshoot, Rhea wore a white and green saree with a high slit. She paired it with large earrings and went for glam makeup as well. Sharing the closeup photo, she wrote 'Tehraav', which loosely translates to grace or patience. Kanika Kapoor called her 'pretty' in the comments section. Gabriella Demetriades left a fire emoji. Rhea also shared another, full-sized picture on her Instagram Stories.

Rhea Chakraborty's picture from a shoot.

Rhea has started getting more active on social media and is also spotted by the paparazzi in and around Mumbai more often. Recently, she was clicked while out shopping for vegetables. She smiled for the cameras and took off her mask to pose.

After Sushant's death in June 2020, Rhea was trolled and blamed online. His family accused her of abetment to suicide and she was later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs angle related to the case. She was in jail for almost a month.

On June 14, which marked the first death anniversary of Sushant, she posted a throwback picture of them together and wrote: "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me."

Rhea will be seen next in Rumi Jafry's Chehre. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Rhea was largely missing from the posters and teasers that were released after last year's controversy around her. However, she was finally seen for a small second in the film's trailer. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the team behind the movie has decided to delay the release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rhea chakraborty rhea chakraborty instagram
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street

Martyred at 18

This ‘broken twig’ is not what it looks like. Watch

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP