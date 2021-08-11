Rhea Chakraborty shares pics from first professional shoot since last year

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared pictures from a professional photoshoot, her first since last year. Rhea had been keeping a low profile on social media since the death of her boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year and her subsequent arrest in the case.

For the photoshoot, Rhea wore a white and green saree with a high slit. She paired it with large earrings and went for glam makeup as well. Sharing the closeup photo, she wrote 'Tehraav', which loosely translates to grace or patience. Kanika Kapoor called her 'pretty' in the comments section. Gabriella Demetriades left a fire emoji. Rhea also shared another, full-sized picture on her Instagram Stories.

Rhea Chakraborty's picture from a shoot.

Rhea has started getting more active on social media and is also spotted by the paparazzi in and around Mumbai more often. Recently, she was clicked while out shopping for vegetables. She smiled for the cameras and took off her mask to pose.

After Sushant's death in June 2020, Rhea was trolled and blamed online. His family accused her of abetment to suicide and she was later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs angle related to the case. She was in jail for almost a month.

On June 14, which marked the first death anniversary of Sushant, she posted a throwback picture of them together and wrote: "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me."

Rhea will be seen next in Rumi Jafry's Chehre. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Rhea was largely missing from the posters and teasers that were released after last year's controversy around her. However, she was finally seen for a small second in the film's trailer. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the team behind the movie has decided to delay the release.