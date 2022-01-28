Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rhea Chakraborty spotted helping brother Showik walk as he struggles with his leg in a cast. Watch

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was clicked outside a clinic in Mumbai on Friday afternoon along with brother Showik Chakraborty, who had his leg in a cast.
Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik were clicked outside a clinic in Mumbai.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 07:41 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai on Friday afternoon with brother Showik Chakraborty, who walked with one leg in a cast.

Showik and Rhea were seen exiting the clinic with Showik's leg in a cast and him taking the help of a walker to move around. In videos posted by the paparazzi on social media, Rhea was seen helping her younger brother get inside the car as he navigated the inclined steps outside the clinic with some difficulty. Rhea then spoke to the paparazzi briefly and posed for pictures, before waving them good bye.

 

On New Year's Eve 2021, Rhea had shared a note on social media looking back at the year and calling it one 'full of healing and pain'. She wrote, "You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light (sparkles emoji) #rhenew."

In September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two were sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail, where Rhea spent a month while Showik got his bail after three months.

In December 2021, a Mumbai court ordered the return of Rhea's laptop, mobile phone and other gadgets that were seized during the investigation into Sushant's death.

The actor was last seen on screen in a supporting role in the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre.

 

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

