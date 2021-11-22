Rhea Chakraborty, Sussanne Khan, Rakesh Roshan attend Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's wedding. See pics

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's lavish wedding on Sunday turned out to be the most star-studded wedding of the year. All from Rakesh Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty to Sussanne Khan were present to join the couple at the celebrations.

Apart from Anushka's bridesmaids including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, several other celebrities and senior actors attended the wedding.

Akansha Ranjan, Sussanne Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Rakesh Roshan at the wedding. (Varinder Chawla)

Rhea Chakraborty was also a part of the celebrations. She arrived in a beige lehenga, paired with a mang teeka and necklace. Sharing her look for the night on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Grow through what you go through! #newnormal #grattitude #rhenew.”

Alia Bhatt arrived in a yellow silk saree and was accompanied by sister Shaheen Bhatt. Bhumi Pednekar wore a yellow lehenga and was accompanied by sister Samiksha Pednekar. Rakesh Roshan was spotted in a black suit. Poonam Dhillon, Madhur Bhandarkar were spotted too. Sussanne Khan is also a friend of the bride and was seen in a maroon and gold lehenga. Vaani was seen in a white lehenga at the function. Athiya Shetty came with her mother Mana Shetty, with the former dressed in a pink lehenga.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, Neena Gupta with Vivek Mehra, Vaani Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar at the wedding. (Varinder Chawla)

Aly Goni and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin of Bigg Boss 14 fame were also seen posing for the paparazzi. Jasmin was in a black and gold saree while Aly was in a suit. Neena Gupta was also spotted with husband Vivek Mehra.

Several pictures of Anushka and Aditya exchanging garlands, taking pheras and posing after the wedding have been shared online. Anushka even got emotional on stage and Aditya was seen wiping her tears before they exchanged garlands.

Aditya was last seen opposite Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawani. He also appeared in a music video with Anushka, titled Meri Zindagi Mein.