Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik talks of 'peace' as Sushant Singh Rajput's family opposes CBI clean chit to them

On Thursday, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family said they would challenge the closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the investigation of his death. Their ire was directed at the agency giving a clean chit in abetment and other charges to Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Hours after the news broke, Showik Chakraborty took to social media to share a post for his brand with a cryptic message on peace. Rhea and Showik Chakraborty run a fashion brand named Chapter 2.

Showik's post on peace

Rhea and Showik run a fashion brand named Chapter 2 together. On Wednesday night, Showik shared an image of a jacket from the brand’s catalogue on his Instagram Stories. The message on the jacket read: ‘Peace over projection’. Rhea reposted the story on her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning.

Rhea Chakraborty reshared Showik Chakraborty Instagram Story.

All about Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat in June 2020 at the age of 34. Rhea, his ex-girlfriend, had been living with him along with her brother Showik, till six days before his death. They moved out after the Covid-19-enforced lockdowns ended.

Both Rhea and Showik were arrested in the days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The two were initially charged with abetment to suicide and later investigated for drug use, embezzlement, and other things. All charges were subsequently dropped. But both siblings did spend time in prison while under investigation.

Rhea has since returned to showbiz, appearing as a judge on MTV Roadies, and starting her own podcast and fashion brand. Showik is Rhea’s partner in the brand.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has opposed the CBI’s findings that there is no evidence of illegal confinement or abetment to suicide against Rhea or anyone else in connection with the actor’s death. Their lawyer called the report an eyewash and said the family would challenge it in court.