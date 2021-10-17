Rhea Kapoor says strangers call her 'silly' for not celebrating Karwa Chauth: 'Not something Karan or I believe in'

Filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor has said a clear no to Karwa Chauth-related collaborations. She took to Instagram to share a long note, saying that the festival's spirit is not something she and her husband Karan Boolani agree with.

“Hi. Happy Sunday. Respectfully please don't reach out to me for karva chauth gifting or collabs. It's not something Karan or I believe in. We respect other couples who partake and can even enjoy the festivities while they do. It's just not for me. Or us. So the last thing I want to do is promote something I don't believe in and don't really agree with the spirit it comes from,” she said.

Rhea added that a few people are calling her silly for rejecting the idea. “For now I feel like if we take care of ourselves and each other we should be good. I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I'm being ‘silly’, ‘have to do it’, 'it's my first'. No, thank you. let's move on? If you read this thank you for giving a sh*t. I hope you enjoy your Sunday,” she added.

Rhea and Karan got married in August this year. The wedding was held at her father, actor Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai home. The ceremony was a private affair, attended only by closest friends and family members.

After her wedding ceremony, Rhea took to Instagram to share the first official pictures of them as a married couple. “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more,” she wrote.

