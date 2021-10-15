Rhea Kapoor shares glimpse of her new home in the latest video. See pics

Anil Kapoor’s daughter, producer Rhea Kapoor got married to boyfriend Karan Boolani earlier this year. Now, Rhea has revealed she's moving into a new house and has shared a glimpse of it on her latest Instagram Story.

On the occasion of Dussehra, Rhea gave her fans and followers a sneak peek into her new home. Rhea shared a video in which Karan is seen performing puja. “New home. New memories. Happy Dussehra (sic),” she captioned her video.

Rhea Kapoor shares a glimpse of her new house (Instagram)

Earlier this month, Karan celebrated his birthday with Rhea in Rajasthan. In the series of pictures posted by Rhea, the couple can be seen lovingly posing and kissing while enjoying a candlelight dinner. Sharing the photos, Rhea wrote, "Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much (sic)."

Rhea tied the knot with Karan at the Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence in Mumbai in August. The couple reportedly fell in love on the sets of Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha, which was released in 2010. Karan worked as an assistant director on the film.

Last year, in September 2020, Rhea took to Instagram to share two photos from Rishikesh where Aisha was shot. In her post, she wrote, "Film Wrap! My first film and my first love. I was 21 when it started and 22 here. #babyproducer (Aisha, 2010) (sic)."

Rhea, who is a designer and a film producer, is the younger daughter of Anil and Sunita Kapoor. Rhea has produced films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. She is also the owner of the fashion line Rheson, with Sonam Kapoor.