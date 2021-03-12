Rhea Kapoor shares throwback pic in a bikini: 'I thought I was fat. We can never win with ourselves'

Rhea Kapoor is embracing her body like never before and is making sure she spreads the good vibes on social media as well. The Bollywood producer, who recently turned 34, took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture wherein she donned an olive green bikini during her trip to the Maldives. Rhea was seen soaking up the sun while posing for the camera.

Sharing the stunning picture, Rhea said, "28. I thought I was fat. We can never win with ourselves can we? But we can try." She went on to quote American actress, comedian, writer, producer, and playwright Tina Fey. "Like Tina Fey says 'If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important rule of beauty, which is: who cares?'"

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan recalls chat with grandfather about Shivratri, shares old pics to reveal how tradition broke this year

Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani took to the comments section to show his support. He dropped a few hot-face emojis. Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez said, "Hottest bod I’ve seen in a while!!!" Reacting to Jacqueline, Rhea said, “Would’ve said gotta get back to it but now I’ll say it’s only getting better.”

Rhea celebrated her birthday on March 5. On the occasion, Karan shared pictures of Rhea and wrote, "I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday." The couple received love from Rhea's father and mother Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, who dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Sonam, too, shared pictures with her sister and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my soulmate/bestfriend/sister @rheakapoor , first birthday I’ve missed because of this ridiculous time. I love you so much and miss you more . No one comes close to your smarts, empathy and capacity for giving and love. To always being partners and sisters. Even our phrasin’ Sounds like it’s coming from one Nobody’s sweating When we’re dueting Cause we’re having such fun," she wrote.