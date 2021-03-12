Hrithik Roshan recalls chat with grandfather about Shivratri, shares old pics to reveal how tradition broke this year
- Hrithik Roshan shared a series of old photos featuring his grandfather, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their children to reveal how their family's Maha Shivratri celebrations were not the same this year due to the pandemic.
Hrithik Roshan spent Maha Shivratri remembering a conversation he had with his grandfather, J. Om Prakash, He also dug out old photos of the family celebrating the festival at their family temple.
The photos featured Hrithik with his grandfather on various occasions. This includes one of their visits to the temple and one from their Maha Shivratri celebrations featuring the Roshan family.
He shared the pictures with a note: "#ThrowbackThursday as I reminisce a conversation with my Nana who I used to call Deda with love. Why do we celebrate Maha Shivratri?.. a young me asked my Deda, J.Om.Prakash ji.. wondering why each year we would follow a family tradition to visit the beautiful Shiv temple, Deda built decades ago."
"Explaining the very human significance of the occasion, he explained that our family comes together to celebrate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parwati Ma. The day is dedicated to CO-EXISTING, with a puja and community meal. All through, self reflecting with a resolute to creating a better world for ourselves and others, each day, every day," the actor added.
Hrithik revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the family's tradition. "This year, the essence of Maha Shivratri hits me particularly stronger. First time ever, the doors of our temple remain shut as measure of social distancing. If anything, the responsibility of preservation of life, health and safety takes centre stage. Putting a strong prayer out in the universe asking for inner strength to heal, help and empower. Om Namah Shivaya," he concluded his post.
Sussanne Khan took to the comments section and dropped a couple of folded hand emojis along with a heart emoji. Abhishek Bachchan also left a few folded hands emojis. Meanwhile, several fans wished the actor on the occasion.
Hrithik was last seen in Super 30. On this 47th birthday, he confirmed he was working with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand's Fighter.
