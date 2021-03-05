Sonam Kapoor shares unseen wedding reception photo to wish Rhea Kapoor on her birthday: ‘First birthday I’ve missed'
- Sonam Kapoor has shared several throwback pictures with sister Rhea Kapoor while wishing her on her birthday on Friday.
Sonam Kapoor has shared a sweet post for her younger sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday along with several candid pictures of them together. The actor, who lives with husband Anand Ahuja in London, said she has missed Rhea's birthday for the first time.
The Neerja actor shared a picture from her wedding reception which showed the two sisters grooving to the music, along with many more from various occasions.
In her birthday wish for Rhea, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my soulmate/bestfriend/sister @rheakapoor , first birthday I’ve missed because of this ridiculous time. I love you so much and miss you more . No one comes close to your smarts, empathy and capacity for giving and love. To always being partners and sisters. 'Even our phrasin'. Sounds like it’s coming from one, Nobody’s sweating, When we’re dueting, Cause we’re having such fun.”
Rhea is a film producer of Veere Di Wedding fame. She had cast Sonam, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the film.
Mom Sunita also penned a birthday wish for Rhea on her Instagram page. Sharing a few pictures of her, she wrote, "Happy birthday my princess.. love you soooooo much. You make me so proud to be your mom every single day, my real,quirky,weird, beautiful and magical daughter, stay happy, stay blessed and my you touch unlimited heights of success. Love you , love you and love you more."
Meanwhile, Sonam recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming crime-thriller Blind in Scotland. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced that the movie was shot in a 39-day start-to-finish schedule.
The film features Sonam as a bling girl and also stars Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lillete Dubey. Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Prince Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim
Blind, whose shoot kickstarted on December 28 in Glasgow, UK, is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.
