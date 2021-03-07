Rhea Kapoor showers boyfriend Karan Boolani with kisses in cute photos, see his response

Producer Rhea Kapoor packed on the PDA with her boyfriend, Karan Boolani, in her new Instagram post. She shared pictures in which she could be seen showering him with kisses, along with a sweet caption: “Sunday can be a person too. 636 sundays later....” She added balloon and heart emojis.

Karan replied by dropping heart emojis on the post. Rhea’s cousin, Anshula Kapoor, and friend Samyukta Nair left hearts as well. Fans also showed the couple some love in the comments section.

On Friday, as Rhea turned 34, Karan penned a heartfelt note for her and hoped to make her as happy as she made him. “I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday,” he wrote.

Rhea has been in a relationship with Karan for over a decade now. He has fit right in with the Kapoors and is often seen with them at family gatherings and parties.

Rhea, who has produced Aisha (2010), Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018), earlier talked about the challenges of being a female producer in a male-dominated industry. “When I started to work, I was faced with a lot of patronising attitudes like, ‘She is just here playing film-film. She is not really serious about it.’ Or that I was stupid or I didn’t know what I was talking about. And if I face that as Anil Kapoor’s daughter, I can’t imagine what other women go through. You feel very demotivated because making a film is anyway a mammoth task,” she said on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want.

While the crew was not disrespectful to Rhea, she faced a lot of sexism while ‘making big money decisions’. She compared her journey to male industry insiders who became producers, like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, and said that they were likely not dismissed from the word go.