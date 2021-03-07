IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Anupam Kher’s birthday ‘pawri’: Watch actor dancing with his ‘best friends’
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
bollywood

Inside Anupam Kher’s birthday ‘pawri’: Watch actor dancing with his ‘best friends’

  • Anupam Kher, who turned a year older on Sunday, shared a video from his birthday 'pawri' with his 'best friends'. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:12 PM IST

Anupam Kher jumped on the ‘pawri hori hai’ bandwagon as he celebrated his birthday on Sunday. He kickstarted his day by having breakfast with his ‘best friends’ -- little children. He took to Instagram to share a video with them.

In the video, Anupam, in the style of the viral meme, said, “Aaj mera birthday hai, yeh mere dost hai aur humari pawri hori hai (Today is my birthday, these are my friends and we are partying).” He then danced with the kids.

“What can be better than spending my birthday morning having breakfast with my best friends #Kohinoor #Bharati #Rahul #Sakshi #Divya #Darshana #Yogesh and #Aaryk!! We made each other extremely happy! #PaariHoRahiHai #Children #StreetsOfMumbai #HappyBirthday,” he captioned his Instagram post. The comments were turned off but the video has been liked by more than 40,000 people.


Earlier, Anupam shared another video, in which he spoke through placards and facial expressions. “Today is my best day,” the first placard read. It was followed by “My parents introduced me to this beautiful world,” “It's my birthday,” “Wish karo na,” and “Jai Ho!”


“This video says it all. Now go ahead and wish me #HappyBirthday!! #SpecialDay #Blessings #Love #Birthday,” he wrote in the caption. Wishes poured in from fans and well-wishers in the comments section. “Wishing u a very Happy Birthday Anupam ji.. stay blessed always,” one wrote. “Happy Bdayyyyyyyyyyy @anupampkher Sir...God Has Blessed Us With You...Such a Wonderful Human Being... I Have Sang Happy B'day For You Too In Your DM....Please Listen If You Get The Time....Pranaam,” another wrote.


Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Anupam in films such as Aflatoon, Special 26 and Baby, dedicated a special Instagram post to him. Sharing a picture with Anupam, Akshay wrote, “Dear @anupampkher , have the happiest birthday. Am shooting here in Mumbai even on a Sunday...hope you’re having a relaxed day in some cooler climes. Catch up soon. Love and prayers.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anupam kher

Related Stories

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher have been married for over three decades.
Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher have been married for over three decades.
bollywood

Anupam Kher reveals what it is like to be the ‘husband of a politician’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:29 AM IST
During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Anupam Kher was asked what it was like to be married to a politician. His wife, Kirron Kher, is a BJP MP from Chandigarh.
READ FULL STORY
Anupam Kher wanted to turn to monasticism after a disastrous date.
Anupam Kher wanted to turn to monasticism after a disastrous date.
bollywood

Anupam Kher recalls date which ended with ‘hakka noodles dangling from my head’, says he wanted to become a monk afterwards

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 29, 2020 08:31 AM IST
Anupam Kher narrated the story of his worst date on his podcast, Anupam Cares. The date, which ended with the food being dumped on him, made him want to become a monk afterwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
bollywood

Inside Anupam’s birthday ‘pawri’: Watch actor dancing with his 'best friends'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Anupam Kher, who turned a year older on Sunday, shared a video from his birthday 'pawri' with his 'best friends'. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
bollywood

Vidya recalls parents' first reaction to Dirty Picture: 'Dad clapped, mom cried'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Actor Vidya Balan has recalled feeling worried about how her family would react to The Dirty Picture. She revealed her mother and father's immediate reaction to the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle uses cute pic of Nitara to give important message about Covid-19 safety

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna, using an adorable photo of daughter Nitara kissing a puppy, urged everyone to wear their masks correctly instead of using them as 'chin straps'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
bollywood

Janhvi celebrates birthday on Good Luck Jerry sets, gets cake smeared on face

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday, with the team of Good Luck Jerry. See inside pictures and videos from the celebrations here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt shared a new photo on her Instagram.
Alia Bhatt shared a new photo on her Instagram.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt leaves Katrina Kaif lovestruck with her 'fruity' photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is ready for summer and her latest Instagram post is a proof of it. Alia was seen soaking up the sun, leaving Katrina Kaif impressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Setu wihh star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles.
Ram Setu wihh star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles.
bollywood

Akshay shares pic from Ram Setu prep with Jacqueline, Nushrratt Bharuccha

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Akshay Kumar shares a picture from the script-reading session of Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Baruccha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, sister-in-law Saba share mutual love on Instagram, see picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, reciprocated the love that was showered on her by his sister, Saba.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
bollywood

When Kangana Ranaut claimed credit for iconic scenes in Queen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut once claimed credit for some iconic scenes in Queen, and said that she did not expect much from the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend shares pic of the duo from a 'night in Pataudi'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend has shared a picture with the star kid from their family home, Pataudi Palace. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
bollywood

“Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today

By HT City Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar says that the rumours regarding his attendance at political rally in Kolkata today are baseless and false.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
bollywood

Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi and Jay find support in Ankita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali against allegations that they abandoned their foster children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
bollywood

Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video of his children Roohi and Yash role-playing as a mother-son duo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shraddha attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan's birthday bash, Ranveer also spotted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Queen.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Queen.
bollywood

On Queen's 7th anniversary, Kangana says she did it 'for money' to fund studies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said that she did Queen 'for money' and never thought it would even be released. The film celebrates its seventh anniversary on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan lost both his parents when he was young.
Shah Rukh Khan lost both his parents when he was young.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan visits parents' grave in New Delhi, pays respects

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan at his parents' grave site in New Delhi showed the actor paying his respects. Shah Rukh's parents died when he was very young.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP