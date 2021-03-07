Inside Anupam Kher’s birthday ‘pawri’: Watch actor dancing with his ‘best friends’

Anupam Kher jumped on the ‘pawri hori hai’ bandwagon as he celebrated his birthday on Sunday. He kickstarted his day by having breakfast with his ‘best friends’ -- little children. He took to Instagram to share a video with them.

In the video, Anupam, in the style of the viral meme, said, “Aaj mera birthday hai, yeh mere dost hai aur humari pawri hori hai (Today is my birthday, these are my friends and we are partying).” He then danced with the kids.

“What can be better than spending my birthday morning having breakfast with my best friends #Kohinoor #Bharati #Rahul #Sakshi #Divya #Darshana #Yogesh and #Aaryk!! We made each other extremely happy! #PaariHoRahiHai #Children #StreetsOfMumbai #HappyBirthday,” he captioned his Instagram post. The comments were turned off but the video has been liked by more than 40,000 people.





Earlier, Anupam shared another video, in which he spoke through placards and facial expressions. “Today is my best day,” the first placard read. It was followed by “My parents introduced me to this beautiful world,” “It's my birthday,” “Wish karo na,” and “Jai Ho!”





“This video says it all. Now go ahead and wish me #HappyBirthday!! #SpecialDay #Blessings #Love #Birthday,” he wrote in the caption. Wishes poured in from fans and well-wishers in the comments section. “Wishing u a very Happy Birthday Anupam ji.. stay blessed always,” one wrote. “Happy Bdayyyyyyyyyyy @anupampkher Sir...God Has Blessed Us With You...Such a Wonderful Human Being... I Have Sang Happy B'day For You Too In Your DM....Please Listen If You Get The Time....Pranaam,” another wrote.





Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Anupam in films such as Aflatoon, Special 26 and Baby, dedicated a special Instagram post to him. Sharing a picture with Anupam, Akshay wrote, “Dear @anupampkher , have the happiest birthday. Am shooting here in Mumbai even on a Sunday...hope you’re having a relaxed day in some cooler climes. Catch up soon. Love and prayers.”

