Richa Chadha almost interviewed Abhay Deol as an intern before joining films: ‘6 months later, I was working with him’

Richa Chadha spoke about her journey in Mumbai and how she became an actor, in a new interview. Richa said she ventured into acting through theatre before she was cast in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! while she was doing a play. Richa made her acting debut with the 2008 film starring Abhay Deol. Richa revealed that she almost interviewed Abhay for a magazine, while she was an intern. The actor recalled their interaction as she called him, months before being cast in a film together. Read more: Richa Chadha talks about delay in wedding plans with Ali Fazal

Richa said she wanted to become a journalist. She said she spoke with Abhay Deol for the first time, while she was interning in a magazine. Richa also revealed why Abhay, who had signed films like Dev D, at the time, declined to do a ‘fashion feature’ with her.

“I think even Abhay doesn’t know that I once called him for an interview, saying, ‘Sir, we want to do an inside fashion feature with you’. He’d done a couple of films by then, like Socha Na Tha and Ahista Ahista. And he was on his way up. He’d signed films like Dev D. He told me, ‘I have several films as the lead next year, give me a cover then, not now’. I thought, ‘The guy has clarity’. Cut to six months later, I was working with him. That was quite fantastic,” Richa said in an interview on Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey.

She also spoke about featuring with Abhay in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! “I think everyone’s nervous on their first film, and I’d gone in with the impression that he’s Dharmendra’s nephew. He was very sweet. I had a good time on that film. I’m still friends with some of the other actors,” Richa said.

Richa was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Great Indian Murder, which premiered this year. She has worked in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey and Masaan, among others. Her upcoming projects include the third instalment in the Fukrey franchise, and she also has the fourth season of the web series, Inside Edge.

