Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to get married by September end in Mumbai: Report

The buzz around Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding has been going around since the couple started dating. As per the sources, the two are now all set to tie the knot in September end. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. Reportedly, the D-day will be held at a South Mumbai hotel. Also Read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to have a quirky sangeet function, and an intimate traditional wedding

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic and the couple was planning to tie the knot in March 2022. Also, the two are also set to reunite onscreen for the third instalment in the franchise - Fukrey 3. The new film is also directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Last month, Richa told News18, “I think shaadi, shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, we will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but are worried about Covid-19 and also want to be responsible. (We) do not want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year.”

Last year, Ali had told Hindustan Times in an interview that they hoped to get married by March 2022, but none of the plans have yet materialised.