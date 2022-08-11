Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to have a quirky sangeet function, and an intimate traditional wedding

Actor Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal are finally set to tie the knot after the pandemic-led lockdowns kept delaying their wedding plans. While several reports have already suggested that the wedding is scheduled to take place somewhere towards the end of this month, we have learnt that both the actors have cleared their schedule starting September 25 till first week of October.

“Both Ali and Richa will wrap up all pending shoots till September 25 and their respective teams also have been told to ensure they don’t take any more work commitments post that,” a source tells us.

As we await more deets on the wedding festivities, we can tell you that there are going to be five key functions. “There’s a sangeet, a wedding ceremony with traditional rituals, which would be more of an intimate family affair, and three receptions — one smaller intimate one with the family in Mumbai, one bigger party for all industry friends and one in Delhi, as Richa’s extended family is there,” reveals the source.

Unlike many celebs who have opted for destination weddings, Richa and Ali have not planned anything outside the city, and would host all their main functions in Mumbai only, and one in Delhi.

For the sangeet, it would be special with some special performances and the couple is still talking to people. “They will do thoda sa different and quirky things, not what you typically see at Bollywood celebrity sangeet functions. That’s what who Richa and Ali are,” the source informs.

We’ve also learnt that while both Richa and Ali have sent out ‘block the date’ invites to some of their closest friends and industry people, they are yet to finalise the exact guest list, and they are going to do that all by themselves.