Richa Chadha reacts to boycott trends, those who call Hindi film industry 'rubbish'; talks of its impact on jobs

Richa Chadha has shared a long note defending the Hindi film industry from the criticism it has been facing in the recent times. The actor also reacted to the boycott trends and noted that it had an impact on employment in the industry. Her fiance Ali Fazal was among those who showered love on her post. Also Read| Shreyas Talpade reacts to boycott trend, wants 'wisdom' for celebs

Richa took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a video of herself popping her head out of the car during the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations. She combined it with a video from the sets of a film where the crew performed puja of Lord Ganesha before starting the shoot.

Sharing the video, Richa said that those who criticise the Hindi film industry have never been to a set. She wrote, "That’s me popping my head out after the (10 days of Ganesh Chaturthi) and that, with a quiet prayer is how we start shoot everyday in the Hindi film industry… prayers offered to the Vignaharta (Lord Ganesha). This is called “rolling Ganapati”, and ends with chants of Ganapati Bappa Morya. I wonder if people who call the Hindi film industry rubbish have ever been to a set and looked at the people who work there… looked them in the eyes and repeated bs…I highly doubt it."

The actor further said that boycott trends have affected people's employment in the industry. Several films including Laal Singh Chaddha, Darlings, Raksha Bandhan, and Brahmastra faced boycott calls in recent times. Richa wrote, "I believe some boycott type calls were made once again to dislodge people from their employment in the industry, I also believe the film has raked in plenty profits! Systems must break, be reimagined and transformed for sure. Everything will change soon. Chin up, head up and may the force be with us all." Ali Fazal commented a winky-face kissing emojis on Richa's post.

Richa also mentioned in her post that she has not been active on Instagram lately due to a hectic song shoot, which she described as the 'toughest thing' she ever did, and also because of 'some personal preparations.' Richa and Ali announced earlier this month that they are planning to tie the knot very soon. The two are yet to announce their wedding date, but it is reported that the pre-wedding festivities will begin in Delhi in September end and the celebrations will conclude with a reception in Mumbai in October.

