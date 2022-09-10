Shreyas Talpade reacts to boycott trend, wants 'wisdom' for Bollywood celebs

Alia Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Swara Bhasker, Arjun Kapoor and many other celebs have spoken out against the ongoing ‘boycott Bollywood trend’. Films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Darlings bore the brunt of this onslaught as a section of social media users called for their boycott ahead of their release. Now, actor Shreyas Talpade has seemingly spoken about the subject in a new interview. He made an indirect reference to celebrities reacting to the boycott trend, and expressed his displeasure with ‘statements that are being made in the industry’. He also said he was praying for wisdom for Bollywood celebs. Read more: Alia Bhatt reacts to criticisms, says 'if you don't like me, don't watch me'

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Singh Chaddha was a recent film that faced boycott calls by a section of social media users. There were also people who called for the boycott of Brahmastra, citing the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor’s old statement on beef. The Alia Bhatt and Ranbir-starrer released in theatres on September 9. Recently, Alia had said that those, who do not like her are free to not watch her film. While Arjun had said that the ‘boycott trend' should not be tolerated, Swara tweeted that boycotting Bollywood had become a ‘profitable business’.

Shreyas was recently seen on News18 Lokmat on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. During one segment of the show, the actor was asked what he wanted from Lord Ganesha on the occasion. “Whatever statements are being made in the (film) industry right now, I don't like them. They don’t seem convincing. The prayer is at the feet of Bappa to grant wisdom to us all, who are working in the industry. Because the statements that have come now are not very convincing to me,” Shreyas had said in Marathi.

Seemingly reacting to Alia’s recent statement, Shreyas added that by asking people to not watch their movies, if they do not want to, actors were alienating themselves all the more, as per a News18 report. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Alia had said, “I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can’t do (anything about).”

Shreyas also said that if the audience did not see actors’ work, their existence as artists had no meaning. The actor will essay the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming Kangana Ranaut film Emergency.

