Alia Bhatt on nepotism criticisms: 'If you don't like me, don't watch me'

Alia Bhatt has said that she prefers to respond to negativity with her movies, adding that if someone does not like her, they may not watch her at all. Alia was speaking about the negativity that is often targeted towards her amid the debate about nepotism.

Asked how she deals with the nepotism debate and trolling that comes her way, Alia told Mid Day, “There are two ways of dealing with it. One is controlled and I can prove my worth my space. I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I shut up, went home and did my work. I delivered a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi. ”

She added, "So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing! At the end of the day, use that to fuel your work. I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do (anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy. How can I control where I am born? How can I control what my parents were doing? You want me to feel embarrassed for the hard work my father did. It comes easier to me, yes, but I am also working hard for the work that I got." Alia also said that if her child would want to pursue acting, she would tell them that they need to work hard, and things won't be easy.

Alia was most recently seen in the Netflix original film Darlings. Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma also star in the film directed by Jasmeet K Reen. She is now promoting her upcoming film, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 9. Alia will feature opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Brahmastra is the first film in Ayan's ambitious trilogy that he has named the Astraverse. Brahmastra will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

